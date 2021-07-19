Nintendo says the story of the Switch OLED version is “wrong”





Two analysts touring in a report from Bloomberg last week claimed that the new OLED model of Nintendo Switch included an upgrade. [that] The cost per unit is estimated to be about $ 10 higher, even though the cost of the console is $ 50 higher in the register than its predecessor. Today, Nintendo has taken a rare step to publicly refute these claims.

Nintendo has traditionally been fairly quiet when it comes to rumored businesses, and either prefers to let the announcement talk, or when asked directly (as it arrives soon), there is no comment / plan response. But here he felt that the company’s Twitter account had moved to make a direct statement, saying Bloomberg’s claim, based on the opinions of several industry analysts, was wrong.

According to the news report of July 15, 2021 (JST), the profit margin of Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will increase compared to Nintendo Switch. To ensure a correct understanding between investors and our customers, we want to clarify that our claims are wrong.

As I said, it’s pretty unusual! For example, take a look at the original 2019 rumors of the new Switch hardware when Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said:

I know the impact is reported, but I can’t comment on speculation or rumors about new hardware or software. We refrain from any discussion as it ruins consumer surprises and goes against the interests of shareholders.

But here, for the benefit of investors and customers (rather than consumers and shareholders in the 2019 statement), the company has the right understanding, even if it doesn’t say how much the console actually costs. You can prove that you want to be sure and deal directly with the report.

In a follow-up tweet, Nintendo said to broadly address the persistent rumors of the Switch Pro model:

Also, I just announced that the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will be released in October 2021, and I would like to clarify that there are no plans to release other models at this time.

There are no plans to be two of the most meaningless words in the video game industry, so it’s often adopted (which then shows misleading or totally wrong), but at least the Switch Pro model comes out. If not come immediately. Again, not directly, I argue against another Bloomberg report.

