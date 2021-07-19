Singapore tops world rankings for innovation hubs: KPMG survey





Six of the ten major innovation hub cities outside Silicon Valley were from APAC.

According to the 2021 KPMG Technology Industry Survey, Singapore is a major technology innovation hub outside of Silicon Valley / San Francisco in 2021.

In its release dated 16 July, KPMG stated that 6 of the top 10 cities are from the Asia Pacific region. Singapore was followed by New York City, Tel Aviv, Beijing, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. Bangalore, Hong Kong, Austin and Seattle also ranked in the top 10.

It is also said that all the top 10 cities had a strong innovation ecosystem even before the pandemic.

Among the top factors considered important in the world rankings are urban locations that attract young professionals, a pipeline of skilled talent, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, including high-speed bandwidth. Other factors include, among other things, at least one research-intensive university, positive democratic growth trends, generous taxes and other government incentives.

Lin Sumin, Singapore’s KPMG partner and head of clients, markets and innovation, said each country’s achievements as a major innovation hub are part of each country’s strategic vision. .. “

This reinforces other strengths consciously built by the country, such as a reputable global financial hub and an important gateway for businesses to access other parts of Asia. The perception that we will be stronger only if we are competitive in multiple aspects of today’s digitally connected global economy will result in greater collaboration and convergence between sectors, industries, and previously decentralized ecosystems. Lin said it promoted it.

These qualities continue to attract the best talent to live, work and play in this city’s garden (Singapore) as we work together for a better, more environmentally friendly future, he said. Added.

Darren Yong, head of Asia Pacific Technology, Media and Telecommunications at KPMG, sees Asia as a world leader in innovation, with more than 60% of the survey in the top ten. I will.

More activity is expected as Asian cities continue to be hotbeds of creativity, with organizations investing in Asia aiming to further disrupt their business models in order to reach the world’s largest consumer population.

Despite the global trend to adopt hybrid or remote work models, KPMG is also important for physical innovation hubs to enable talent to unite and collaborate in communities with solid digital infrastructure. Play a role.

According to the survey, 39% of the global technology leaders surveyed believed that hubs were still important to drive innovation, 22% said they weren’t, and 39% were neutral. 92% of respondents say they believe that a physical hub will exist four years from now.

Nonetheless, 61% of respondents said hybrid and remote working models could influence their views on which cities will lead innovation hubs in the coming years. I will. Of those who said physical hubs were very important, 32% said Silicon Valley would remain at the top for the next four years, and 32% said quality of life issues and increased hiring faced by talent. I said I didn’t agree because of the remote / hybrid quality of life model.

The 2021 KPMG Technology Survey, conducted March-May 2021, included responses from more than 800 global leaders in the technology industry across all major subsectors. They were asked about cities that they consider to be major innovation hubs over the next four years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sbr.com.sg/information-technology/news/singapore-tops-tech-innovation-hubs-global-ranking-kpmg-survey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos