There is an innovation gap in long-term care





Longevity has won over a century of public health victories, and nutritional victories have led to an increase in the elderly population in the United States and many other countries. On the other hand, the aging of the baby boomer generation and the declining birth rate mean that the elderly population is increasing not only absolutely but also compared to the youth. By 2020, 17% of the US population had about 56.1 million people aged 65 and over. By 2034, there will be more Americans over the age of 65 than children. These vital changes lead to a decline in what is known as the long-term care support rate. That is, the number of adults between the ages of 45 and 64 who can provide long-term care to people over the age of 80. Between 1990 and 2010, the caregiver support rate remained at about 7 per person requiring long-term care, but it is estimated that it will drop to 4: 1 by 2030 and reach 3: 1 by 2050. It has been.

One of the major challenges facing long-term care in aging countries is whether innovation can help fill the demographic deficiency. This is a concern not only for professional caregivers, but also for more than 42 million Americans who provide informal care to their families and loved ones.

Technology has been touted as one of the solutions to the long-term care crisis, albeit in part, but what remains unclear is which areas of care and care recipients’ lives are most affected. Is it? Academia and industry experts predict that technological advances in long-term care over the next decade will focus on extended applications of existing technologies such as smart homes and wearable technologies. They predict that the greatest impact of innovation will be on relatively low-contact activities such as social involvement, dosing management, and transportation. They expect technology to have little impact on more complex, high-five activities such as eating, changing clothes, and bathing.

Long-term care seems to face an innovation gap. There is plenty of ingenious energy devoted to some care needs, but as the core task of care, which requires the most intensive and painstaking attention, is the last line in the hands of technical assistance. I can see.

Part of the reason why technology is so unevenly applied to long-term care is that simpler technical challenges tend to be resolved first. For example, the safe support of long-term care recipients by robots in toilets and changing clothes goes far beyond the current state of technology. However, the subtle cause may be that the caregiver’s needs are not fully understood. Most of the care is done in a private home, experienced only on an individual basis, and is in a state of constant change as needs evolve and care work changes accordingly. As a result, long-term care is a very common activity, but it is also extremely opaque.

Perhaps the easiest way to shed light on such private yet almost universal experiences is to simply ask people about them. For example, MIT AgeLab CareHive utilizes a multi-generational care panel consisting of over 1,400 current and former caregivers who can address a variety of underreported concerns and demands. Caregivers report concerns about the reliability of certain technologies that are not designed with care recipients in mind, such as different engagement and communication tools, or that are inflexible for different care situations. did. One caregiver commented that caregivers are shy away from technology because it doesn’t seem to work. Technology providers often seem to have a solution, but only those that don’t cause problems.

The innovation gap facing tomorrow’s long-term care-intensive society stems from another type of omission, the information gap. Providing care is not only necessary for a decent quality of life and a functioning society. It was also the basis of human experience and has always been. Do not benefit yourself by ignoring caregivers or closing your eyes. Far from it: To rethink the innovative future of care, developers, policy makers, and researchers first need to understand the requirements of those who provide and receive it. That essential question. After all, many of us will find that they will occupy one or both of these categories in the coming years.

Lisa DAmbrosio is a research scientist at MITAge Lab.

