The new Audi RS3 reveals that AMG A45S rivals will return better and faster





Audi has finally announced the next generation Audi RS3. The fire-breathing 400bhp 5-cylinder hot hatchback revived the genre in 2011. Re-available in the form of a 5-door hatchback and saloon, this new model follows the same recipe as its predecessor. But under the aggressive new skins that promise big things, there are one or two significant differences.

These changes are in the form of some clever new hardware and aggressive new setups, specially designed to help remove the RS3’s reputation from the slightly dull and heavy nose. This begins with the application of a torque vectoring rear differential similar in style to the Mercedes-AMG A45S, which can mechanically split the power between the two rear wheels in different ways depending on the driver mode selected. In dynamic mode, the rear axle distributes most of the torque to the rear wheels outside the corner, with an emphasis on traction and grip. However, when Audi’s new RS Torque rear mode is selected, 100% of the available torque is sent to the paddlewheel, essentially providing a very oversteer-driven balance.

Of course, because it’s a front-driven all-wheel drive system, the rear axle receives only up to 50% of the total engine output, so it basically feels all-wheel drive, like many hot hatchbacks with this technology. I can. However, given the beneficial effects this technology has had on other hot hatchbacks, it should help eliminate the RS3’s reputation for having a chunky, nose-driven handling bias.

Joining the new rear differential is a significantly upgraded front end with wider tracks, custom pivot bearings, a stiffer lower wishbone, subframes and stabilizers. It also has a higher degree of negative camber, 25mm lower than the standard A3 model. German market cars are fitted with passive dampers and adaptive dampers are optional, but based on previous RS3 specifications, British cars are likely to come standard with the latter. Not included in the RS3 is a fully variable damper feature in the Golf R style. Instead, Audi sticks to more traditional presets.

Powering the new RS3 is the familiar yet great DQ500 2.5 liter turbocharged inline 5, which produces less power than before at 394bhp, but over a wider rev range of 5600-7000rpm. To reach. Between 2250 and 5600 rpm, the torque increased slightly to 369 lb ft (+ 15 lb ft). Both of these help the RS3 reach 62mph in 3.8 seconds. This is 0.3 seconds lower than before and is decisively 0.1 seconds in front of the A45 S. The 7-speed dual clutch transmission has also been taken over, and finally a new, fully variable sports exhaust system.

The top speed is limited to 155mph, but can be increased to 174mph using standard cast iron brakes as an option, or to 180mph with an optional ceramic disc as part of the optional RS Dynamic package. Audi also offers the RS3 with optional Pirelli Trofeo R tires in overseas markets, but has confirmed that it is not available in UK cars from the factory.

Perhaps the biggest change in the new RS3 is that its aesthetic has changed from the subtle and unobtrusive of the previous generation (if specified accordingly) to a fairly flashy one. The nose features the same black mask design found on both Audi RS3 LMS racing cars and the e-tron GT, blending the grille and headlights into one dark graphic.

Like all RS3s, the wider front truck required a custom front wing. In this case, the Audi designer revisited the e-tron GT by leaving a large slip vent on the front edge of the front door in combination with the standard A3. The bulky arch makes the RS3 very wide and muscular. At the rear, the typical RS oval pipe finisher remains, but is now under the full-width bent graphic of the rear bumper, which is completely fake. It has an aggressive effect overall, and even if you specify it in a dark color to weaken the contrast of the nose, it is often overlooked like the previous work.

The new RS3 will arrive in the UK from 50,900 by the end of the year, hundreds of pounds lower than the Mercedes-AMG A45S Archrival, which will be priced from 51,245. Although the full UK spec is not yet complete, Audi UK has four confirmed UK trim levels with RS Dynamic Pack including ceramic brakes consisting of base RS3, Carbon, Launch Edition and top spec Vorsprung. I confirmed that it can be used with.

