Wireshark 2021 Free Download

Wireshark 2021 Overview

Wireshark is a reliable and powerful open source tool for network traffic profiling and packet analysis. It is a complete utility that provides the user with tools for deep scanning of hundreds of protocols, live network capture, offline analysis and even a VoIP analysis utility. It intelligently analyzes traffic details at different levels ranging from the communication-level of information to the bits that make up a single packet. Provides the network administrator with information about individual packets such as transmission time, source, destination, protocol type, and header data that is useful for evaluating security events and troubleshooting network security device problems. It is an efficient application that provides a perfect solution for network traffic such as dropped packets, latency issues and malicious activity on your network. It provides many useful features to collect and present all relevant information on a single platform. You can also download SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor Free Download.

Wireshark is a must-have network protocol analyzer for security professionals or systems administrators to interactively browse packet data from a live network or a pre-saved capture file, and it enables administrators to quickly identify faulty network devices that drop packets, and cause latency issues. By directing devices to traffic halfway around the world, data mining or even hacking attempts against your organization. It allows you to apply color filters to the list of packages for quick and intuitive analysis. It also provides decryption support for many protocols, including IPsec, ISAKMP, Kerberos, SNMPv3, SSL/TLS, WEP, WPA/WPA2, etc. The final output can be exported to XML, PostScript, CSV, or plain text. The software offers full support for cloud integration allowing you to synchronize your data analysis on the cloud using CloudShark. All in all, Wireshark 2021 is an imposing protocol analyzer used for software and protocol development, troubleshooting and analysis. You can also download Macrium Site Manager Free Download.

Wireshark 2021 Features

Wireshark 2021 Technical Setup Details

Software Full Name: Wireshark 2021 Setup File Name: Wireshark_3.4.7.rar Setup Size: 121MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Fully Standalone Setup Mechanical Compatibility: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest version added in: Jul 18, 2021 Developers: Wireshark

System Requirements for Wireshark 2021 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 150MB Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or higher Wireshark 2021 Free Download

