China’s top fund managers bet on technology as Beijing tightens grip





(Bloomberg)-One of China’s largest investment trust companies is betting on the country’s Internet giant as Beijing’s crackdown shocks the sector.

China Asset Management Co. completed funding of approximately 400 million yuan ($ 62 million) of Internet Leading Enterprises Mixed Fund on Friday, market pessimism as China seeks to curb the largest tech companies He said in his argument that he had the opportunity to build a position.

Product manager Tu Huanyu said the short-term emotional blow provided a huge buying opportunity. He added that the funding process is difficult given the sentiment towards the industry.

One of Tu’s products, the China AMC Innovation Frontier Equity Fund, returned 15% this year, ahead of its peers at 69%. China Asset Management, the fourth largest investment trust manager in the United States, oversees 540 billion yuan of investment trust products, excluding money market funds, according to the latest corporate data as of the end of March.

Hong Kong-listed tech stock gauges have fallen by more than 30% from their February peak. Tencent Holdings Ltd. And Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have been the biggest resistances to the Hang Seng Index in the last three months, both down at least 11%. Tencent is trading on less than 28 times futures earnings, compared to nearly 40 times that of January.

Beijing has sought to impose tighter controls on tech companies in countries that are nearly monopolized in the field and have huge pools of user data. Since last year, Xi Jinping President government, from the derailment of a big hit IPO of ant group, until a new rule to suppress the monopoly practices of the entire Internet environment, we have to act in order to prevent these companies. The crackdown on overseas listings was triggered by Didi’s decision to promote the listing in New York, despite opposition from regulators.

The start date for the new funding has not yet been determined. Up to 95% of assets are equities, and according to its mission, most non-cash holdings are invested in large, competitive Internet companies and affiliates. The fund can invest up to 50% of its shares in Hong Kong listed stocks through trading links with the city market. Tu refused to elaborate on the planned holdings.

The industry is at a stage where Internet giants have reached high weight and importance in the global economy, and they need to assume greater social responsibility, Tu said. Purchasing during these short-term challenges boosts our outlook for future returns.

