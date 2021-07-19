New 2021 Audi RS3: 395bhp Mega Hatch Priced From 50,900





After months of bullying and drip feed specs, Audi finally announced the 2021 RS 3. Available in a 5-door sportsback outfit comparable to the Mercedes AMG A 45 S and 4-door saloon, the new Audi RS3 is 50,900 units launched in August this year.

Audi has previously confirmed the mechanical specifications of the RS3-including its clever new RS torque splitter rear differential-but this is our first to see the car uncamouflaged and look inside. It’s an opportunity.

The RS 3 enhances its position as an A3 range topper and features a new wide single-frame grille with a honeycomb mesh for large air intakes to help cool the 395bhp 2.5-liter 5-cylinder turbocharged engine. There are two standard LED headlights on the side of the grill. An optional matrix LED indicates the checkered flag when unlocking the car.

There are plenty of RS badges on the front and rear, and the front wing of the car has a large cutout vent on the trailing edge of the panel to help drain air from the engine bay. In addition, there is a box-shaped flared wheel arch known for Auditis RS products. To cover the wider truck width of the car. It was stretched 33mm over its predecessor on the front axle.

The redesigned black side skirt gives the RS3 a visual presence, along with a new 19-inch alloy wheel with a 10-spoke Y design. An optional 5-spoke Y design alloy is available. Continental models are wrapped in custom semi-slick Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R tires, but this option is not available on the UK market.

The deep rear bumper houses the central diffuser element and the RS3s dual exit sports exhaust. And it features a variable flap control linked to the drive mode of the car.

This new generation RS3 is available in two exclusive colors, Kyalami Green and Kemora Gray. Other visual options include carbon fiber side skirts, door mirror caps, hatchback and saloon tailgate roofs or boot trip spoilers. ..

Inside, the RS 3 has more carbon fiber for the instrument panel, and certain RS sports seats with the same logo embossed secure the front occupants in place. Silver contrast stitching is standard, but can also be used in green. It also features a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel with galvanized shift paddles.

Infotainment has also been updated with a custom RS skin with a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and digital dash, and a new RS runway option to display engine speed. The central 10.1-inch touch screen also features an Audits RS monitor that reads tire pressure, brakes, differentials, gearbox, and engine temperature.

Of course, there are plenty of personalization possibilities, and there are additional options to customize the look of the car, which can further increase the price.

As a baseline, Audi has confirmed that the new RS 3 Sportback will start at 50,900, while the RS 3 Saloon will be priced at 51,900. Both models will be available in the UK in August and will begin shipping towards the end of the year.

New 2021 Audi RS3: Engine, Chassis, Performance

Audis’ new hyperhatch uses the 2.5-liter turbocharged 5-cylinder petrol engine familiar to German companies and produces 395bhp and 500Nm of torque. The torque is increased by 20Nm compared to the previous model, but the overall output remains the same.

However, Audi is focused on expanding the engine’s power band, so it produces maximum values ​​from the lower rev range and maintains engine speeds from 5,600 rpm up to now higher engine speeds of 7,000 rpm.

Torque output of up to 500 Nm is generated from 2,250 rpm to 5,600 rpm, and engine power is transmitted to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a new all-wheel drive system.

Combined with the launch control, the RS 3 offers 3.8 seconds of 0-62mph time (0.3 seconds faster than its predecessor), with the RS dynamic package and carbon ceramic brakes as an option, the maximum speed is 180mph, the latter Saves over 10kg Standard steel products.

The new quattro four-wheel drive setup features an Audi RS torque splitter. This is a clever rear differential that allows up to 100% of the engine drive torque sent to the rear axle to be diverted to a single individual wheel.

There is no recognizable weight difference between this setup and the previous RS3s Haldex four-wheel drive technology (5-door sportsback weighs 1,570 kg, saloon weighs 5 kg), and Audi has significantly new switches. Claims to improve car handling and dynamic capabilities.

The system is linked to various modes of operation. Comfort / efficiency prioritizes power to the front wheels, auto mode ensures that the split is intelligently balanced, dynamic applies more torque to the rear for increased agility, RS performance Modes make things even stronger. Designed for truck use, optimized engine and transmission settings, and reduced understeer and oversteer using RS torque splitters and torque vectoring.

However, with the RS Torque rear setting, the torque is directed specifically to the outer rear wheels, allowing you to control the drift and further adjust the throttle. Three ESC modes (on, ESC Sport, Off) determine the drift angle that the car allows.

You can improve the performance of the RS3 by making significant adjustments to the chassis compared to the S3 hot hatch. The ride quality of the car is 10mm lower than the S3, and at the front the RS 3 uses MacPherson strut suspension with its own pivot bearings, reinforced lower wishbones and a stiffer subframe.

Rear adaptations for the new RS Torque Splitter diff include a multi-link axle design with separate springs and shock absorbers, a custom subframe and a new anti-roll bar.

The RS 3 also has a negative camber (a little less than 1 degree at the front and 0.5 degrees more at the rear), and the reinforced wheel carrier helps to cope with the increased lateral load due to the extra grip of the new car. ..

The passive suspension setup comes standard with RS3 specific tuning, while the optional RS Sport Suspension Plus features adaptive dampers. The latter system is linked to the operating mode and a comfortable, balanced and sporty damping profile is available.

The variable steering ratio setting peculiar to RS changes the steering speed according to the steering angle, improving the stability when going straight and improving the turn-in response in the corner.

Click here for a list of the best hot hatchbacks on sale today …

