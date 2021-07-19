Acceleration of innovation in difficult times





Microsoft

3AM Innovations uses Azure and IoT Edge to keep firefighters safe through a status tracking platform

You joined Microsoft about 18 months ago. What made you first join Microsoft? What were your main aspirations as a corporate vice president of the public sector at the time? I have always been interested in the crossroads of public policy and international affairs. That is the way that led me to technology. I was greatly inspired by the digital power that affects the entire public sector by seeing how technology can make the world a better place and enhance public services in all communities. I am honored to join Microsoft to help transform aspiring agents in the public sector, break down barriers, unleash innovation, and harness digital as a good force.

Over the past year, the world has witnessed the power of digital technology to enable civil servants to work and deliver critical services during times of unprecedented challenges, challenges and changes. From economic recovery to sustainable development to public safety, our global public sector team works closely with our partners to help the public sector tackle global challenges now and in the future. doing.

You faced a difficult year at the beginning of your tenure. Looking back on the first 18 months, do you think Microsoft has brought the greatest value to public sector organizations facing the challenges of a pandemic? No sugar coating – last year was cruelly hard for all of us. Looking back on everything we’ve experienced, both as a public service addict and as a tech expert, one of the things I’m most proud of is that governments around the world need digital the most. That’s when our industry and technology were there.

Almost overnight, I saw the whole country digitize at a historically unprecedented rate. In the midst of the crisis, our CEO Satya Nadella said he witnessed more digital transformation in two months than two years. We have observed that much of the public sector has gone a step further and has undergone more transformation in two months than in 20 years. This is because, for the first time, the risk of doing nothing outweighs the risk of doing something.

Microsoft and its partners are at the forefront of the technology industry’s response to pandemics to help government agencies connect with citizens, protect critical infrastructure, and support first responders worldwide. I am very proud of the fact that I am on a par with the civil servants inside. , And enable the judiciary and education system to continue operating. Virtual to quickly connect victims of domestic violence (tragic increase across pandemics) to support services by helping doctors provide safe and hands-on treatments remotely thanks to the power of virtual reality From deploying assistants, our commitment is to the services people need, where they need them, when they need them.

What is the most valuable lesson that public sector organizations think they have learned about resilience during a pandemic? And how do those lessons affect the evolution of digitally transformed public sector services? Under pandemic pressure, public sector organizations around the world faced the urgent need to work remotely as well as provide services remotely. After years of pre-planning and investing in digital capacity and capabilities, governments have been able to quickly pivot at speeds and paces never before possible.

For example, Shared Services Canada planned a three-year transition to remote work in the coming weeks, while the United Arab Emirates took advantage of its long-standing commitment to delivering digital services to the heyday of the pandemic. Moved the entire country to online learning. .. The less advanced government quickly learned the benefits of becoming a fast follower and worked closely with organizations such as the United Nations to adopt and deploy best practices around the world.

Now that the spirit of innovation has come out of the bottle and public sector institutions have experienced the value of resilient digital infrastructure, the challenge is to leverage new new tools, such as: To achieve deep and lasting digital transformation. It is underpinned by the principles of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and more importantly, accessibility, accessibility, and inclusion.

In difficult times, we tend to drive innovation. Here are some recent examples of Microsoft innovation. And are you doing positively by working with your partners to provide citizen services in all areas of the public sector? From maintaining the functioning of the court system in Italy to helping homeless people access food in Brazil, our team is constantly working with partners to ensure that public sector agencies are first responders and everywhere. Helped people maintain the provision of basic public services.

In Canada, Microsoft has partnered with ESRI and the Missing Children Society to develop an app that helps law enforcement agencies find missing children and get them home early. In the United States, we have partnered with 3AM Innovations to help firefighters use situation tracking to prevent harm. In the Middle East, we partnered with Classera on the Learning Never Stops initiative to keep learners learning. Around the world, we partner with companies such as Accenture to help government agencies extend Microsoft vaccine management. We can move on, but even some of these examples show how strong our partnership was in supporting governments everywhere during these extraordinary times.

Finally, what are Microsoft’s public sector plans and priorities for the coming year? And what do you think is the most exciting professional challenge at that time? I always want to remind people that Microsoft’s mission to enable everyone and every organization on the planet to achieve more is the mission of the public sector. All public sector plans and priorities for the next year are to fulfill this mission for governments and people around the world.

We are very excited about how Microsoft and its partners can take their own position based on the exciting work they have done throughout the pandemic for the next 12 months. For me, there is no more professional challenge or more professional opportunity.

From driving economic recovery to maintaining hybrid work and learning, supporting critical infrastructure modernization, and strengthening national security, Microsoft and its partners have helped public sector organizations accelerate cloud adoption and cybersecurity. Opportunities to help you deepen and harness new powers Technology is endless. I can’t wait to get started.

This article was originally published in the summer 2021 issue of The Record. Sign up for a free subscription to deliver future issues directly to your inbox.

Share this story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologyrecord.com/Article/accelerating-innovation-in-challenging-times-124935 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos