Juniper Research: More than half of the world’s population will use digital banking in 2026.Driven by Bank Digital Transformation | Business





UK, Basingstoke-(BUSINESS WIRE)-July 19, 2021-

According to a new Juniper Research study, 53% of the world’s population will access digital banking services in 2026. It has reached more than 4.2 billion digital banking users from 2.5 billion in 2021. The study found that digital transformation efforts are increasing by enabling banks to function effectively during a pandemic. Justify the benefits of digital banking and drive further user growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210718005001/en/

The Juniper Researchs Digital Transformation in Banking Readiness Index is one of the 30 key players in assessing digital transformation, with innovation in terms of digital capabilities, investment and innovation, and agility in terms of size, profitability and brand power. We analyzed Tier 1 banks. Get ready and emphasize each position. We have identified the major banking groups for digital transformation. 1. Bank of America 2.HSBC 3.JP Morgan Chase 4.BBVA 5. DBS Bank (Graphics: Business Wire)

A new study, Digital Banking: Banking as a Service, Market Transformation and Forecast 20212026, reveals that China will be the largest digital banking market in the next five years. By 2026, it will account for almost 25% of digital banking users. The study recommends that banks integrate many services into a single, consistent digital experience to be more competitive with different competitions.

For more information, download our free white paper: Why Banks as a Service Drive Bank Innovation

A major bank located in Juniper Research’s Digital Transformation Readiness Index 2021

The Juniper Researchs Digital Transformation in Banking Readiness Index is the 30 key players in assessing digital transformation for innovation in terms of digital capabilities, investment and innovation, and agility in terms of size, profitability and brand power. We analyzed Tier 1 banks. Get ready and emphasize each position.

It has identified a major group of banks for digital transformation.

Bank of AmericaHSBCJPMorgan ChaseBBVADBS Bank

Bank of America offers an ever-expanding digital platform, including the Erica chatbot, which has recorded a significant increase in digital use and engagement during pandemics. JPMorgan Chase experimented with blockchain and strengthened its offering with acquisitions such as UK wealth manager Nutmeg. HSBC has launched innovative new solutions such as HSBC Kinetic for UK SMEs. BBVA has launched initiatives such as cryptocurrency trading and DBS Bank to achieve a high level of digital engagement.

Damla Sat, co-author of the study, said: These banks are pursuing a well-planned and implemented digital transformation strategy, and other banks need to develop a broad and innovative roadmap as well, or be left behind by more agile competitors.

Digital Banking Market Research: https: //www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/digital-banking-trends-report

Download the white paper: https: //www.juniperresearch.com/document-library/white-papers/why-banking-as-a-service-is-driving-banking-innovation

Juniper Research provides research and analytics services to the global high-tech communications sector. Provides consultants, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210718005001/en/

Contact: Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44 (0) 1256 830002

E: [email protected]

Keywords: UK Europe

Industry Keywords: Professional Services Technology Mobile / Wireless Software Finance Internet Banking

Source: Juniper Research

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 07/19/2021 02:00 AM / DISC: 07/19/2021 02:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210718005001/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/business/article_e1a06bc3-5e89-52d7-b973-fdcb1eb042da.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos