When Covid’s restrictions are lifted, retailers will increase their tech investment — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





37% are likely to implement more in-store technologies such as self-checkout.

Back office technology is a similar priority, with an additional 37% considering investing in back office technology to automate HR and operational processes. On the other hand, 35% spend more time analyzing data to identify efficiency savings.

Pharmaceutical retailers are likely to be considering a variety of technology solutions (76%), followed by sports equipment (69%) and attraction-based retail (69%).

However, 50% of large companies and 88% of the largest retailers are more likely to go against this trend instead of reverting to previous practices.

Ninety percent of retail industry leaders are confident that they have access to the technology they need to collect the data they need to process, analyze, forecast, and evaluate accurate workforce plans. We still face hurdles when extracting insights.

As a direct result of the pandemic, staffing has naturally fluctuated. This means that 41% of retail industry leaders need to focus on training new staff to use new technologies.

In addition to this, one-third face a shortage of the right people to manage these technologies. 34% are even more concerned about data security in their business.

Cultural resistance to change within the company is a major challenge (41%) for large retailers, with a shortage of relevant senior resources to manage technology (35%) and staff on the use of new technologies. This is followed by the need for training (29%). I don’t want to rip and replace legacy systems (29%).

For small retailers, the biggest barriers are: Staff need to be trained on the use of new technologies (54%), data security concerns (40%), and cultural resistance to internal changes (38%).

Sebastien Sepierre, Managing Director of EMEA, said: After 18 months of uncertainty, retailers are embracing more digital transformation.

Decision makers employ technology that adapts retail services and employee management, giving them the flexibility to scale as needed to meet changing demands.

With this technology, retailers can not only evolve the customer experience in response to the fusion of in-store and e-commerce, but also employee communication, engagement, retention and more.

H concludes that: Implementing technology is a priority for most retailers, but it’s not without challenges.

For successful adoption of new technologies, retail industry leaders prioritize the training required, work with employees to transform corporate culture, and keep businesses competitive away from legacy systems and processes. is needed.

