Improving mine performance and efficiency





Outliers Mining Solutions is an interdisciplinary management consulting firm serving the global mining industry. Outliers CEO and co-founder Sarar Javid leads an innovative consulting and value delivery approach across mining spaces. “We work with our clients to provide end-to-end solutions that improve productivity and efficiency. Use data from mining operations to analyze historical performance and effectively improve productivity and efficiency. We will implement sustainable solutions that drive decision making, “says Javid. ..

Operational consulting expertise

Outlier’s unique approach to consulting and operational improvement comes from a deep understanding of technology expertise and the challenges faced by mining operations, enabling rapid improvement in a short period of time. “Our consultants leverage their extensive experience in technology, leadership and management roles in the industry and can also take advantage of the latest innovations in mining technology and delivery solutions,” guarantees Javid. “You don’t have to rely on external technical expertise. You have the agility to join an organization to diagnose problems and fix them in small teams. We strive to provide solutions. Our client workforce. “

Building partnerships to fill the gap

“Industrialization needs have created a niche for specialists, but specialists are not always able to communicate, which can lose the value they offer. As a result, generalist consulting to serve this sector. A group has emerged, “explains Javid. .. “We see it as a” bridge “in the mining industry so that companies can effectively implement and leverage innovations such as automation. “

Outliers Mining Solutions supports companies like Ferrexpo to maximize your investment in technology and innovation. “Ferrexpo was able to quickly close the gaps in employee knowledge, abilities and abilities, which enabled us to effectively leverage existing technology to help analyze data and operations. And provided it to the team. A tool for making more effective operational decisions in real time. This improvement has increased truck productivity by more than 22%. “

Mining trends

Digitization and Interoperability: No organization has reached the “best” peak. The driving force for digitalization is turning into one of “digitalization and interoperability.” That is, the systems communicate with each other rather than being islands in their own right. The focus is on: How to use these systems to improve operational efficiency and productivity “

Integrated Operations: “The road to integration that leads to digitalization and interoperability can also be seen from the perspective of the people in the process. Integrated operations are becoming the standard practice for mining operations. Last year alone. , Collaborated with several mining sites that implement remote operating centers and integrated operations. “

Workforce Mobilization: “In the light of the war for talent and the recent COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the priorities and mindsets of key miners are accelerating. Evolving, especially when it comes to labor mobilization. For a sustainable future in the mining business. As a young engineer at Rio Tinto, he designed the first concept of a remote operating center for the Australian business. Had to think about how they would be affected. These conversations continue today. Riotint is conducting a 6-hour shift of the controller at Perth’s remote operations center. This experiment is , It may continue even now that people have come to prefer different ways of working. “

Autonomy: “Automation is already changing the way we work. Adopting autonomous practices reduces variability. Equipment automation, process standardization, integrated performance management frameworks, etc. Technology is increasingly being sought after by clients. “

Decarbonization: “Miners are moving to a low-carbon economy through large investments in green energy to reduce and offset carbon dioxide emissions. Due to government regulations and community pressure, this Adoption of technologies to achieve waste reduction may accelerate. Electric mobility is a miner not only in terms of cost savings and productivity, but also in terms of better social and community partners. Produces greater value propositions for us. “

Outliers Mining Solutions is positioned as the perfect partner for providing solutions for all mining companies’ fundamental and innovative journeys of improvement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businesschief.com/technology-and-ai/outliers-improving-mine-performance-and-efficiency The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos