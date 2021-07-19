Sydney researchers are developing new low-cost, safe plasma technology





The University of Sydney has announced the development of a low-cost, sustainable and ready-to-use technology. The researchers say, for example, the screens of electronic devices can be dimmed at a fraction of the cost of current technology.

This breakthrough has led a team of researchers, including Dr. Behnam Akhavan of the university, to take indium, a rare chemical element widely used in devices such as smartphones, computers, windshields, and automatic anti-glare windows. I explained that it will be replaced.

“Small amounts are used to manufacture screens for smart devices, but indium is expensive because it is difficult to procure. Of course, it only occurs in small amounts of deposits,” the researchers explained. “Industrial indium is often made as a by-product of zinc mining, so a surge in demand for optoelectronic devices such as LCDs and touch panels can lead to shortages.”

Akhavan, an ARC DECRA Fellow at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Physics, and the University’s Sydney Nanoscience Hub, has developed an alternative plasma-generated hybrid nanocomposite material.

The material is indium-free and, according to the university, offers low-cost, accessible, and eco-friendly electrochromic technology that allows you to darken the glass with the push of a button or the touch of a screen.

The plasma-producing material is composed of tungsten oxide and silver and can be applied to coat almost any solid surface, including flexible plastics.

Plasma is created by adding energy to a gas, as explained in the research published in Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells. Plasma is most commonly used in fluorescent lights, neon signs, and some television and computer screens.

“Changing the transparency of wearable electronics and smart windows makes electrochromic devices work,” says Akhavan.

“In the past, these devices usually depended on materials such as rare indium to work. What we created was a manufacturer’s dream. Eliminating the need for indium and replacing it. It is a technology that uses a three-layer structure by plasma engineering. It can be manufactured at a much lower cost. “

The university used a method of tungsten oxide deposition known as HiPIMS, although an early iteration of the technology was first created in 2019, and now, instead of a bare tungsten oxide layer, the group is nanotungsten oxide and silver. He said he developed the composite.

“This nanotechnology-enabled approach allows electrochromic devices to change color efficiently and quickly according to user requirements,” said the university.

Studies have shown that plasma coatings are transparent and conductive, with a silver layer approximately 1 / 10,000th the width of human hair placed between two nanothin layers of tungsten oxide decorated with silver nanoparticles. It has been constructed.

“These plasma-processed coatings can be applied to e-paper, smartphones and glass windows and can be dimmed with a small current,” Akhavan added.

