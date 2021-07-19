Government Releases Policy Paper on Digital Regulation: Promote Growth and Unleash Innovation-Technology





UK: Government Releases Policy Paper on Digital Regulation: Promote Growth and Unleash Innovation

The Digital Regulatory Plan provides the government’s overall vision for managing digital technology. It presents new principles that guide how to design and implement regulations in digital technology, and some practical suggestions on how to ensure a more consistent and streamlined regulatory environment. The government states that innovation is central to the plan. We want to encourage technology to be used as an engine of growth and create a competitive and dynamic digital market.

The new plan sets out three guidelines that policy makers must follow, stating that governments should regulate only when absolutely necessary and in proportion to it. They should:

Actively drive innovation: Policy makers need to support innovation as much as possible by removing unnecessary regulations and burdens and first considering non-regulatory measures such as technical standards. Achieving “Positive and Coherent Outcomes”: As digital technology evolves rapidly and transforms traditional sectors throughout the economy, policymakers say new regulations conflict existing and planned legislation. You need to make sure that it complements, not. Take the opportunity to address challenges on the international arena. Digital technology is borderless and policy makers must take a global perspective. They must always consider the international dynamics of the proposed regulation due to existing international obligations (including trade agreements), expected future agreements, and the impact of regulations developed by other countries. It will not be.

The government says it is working closely with the recently established Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum (DRCF) to support the provision of an integrated approach to regulation. The plan is more streamlined, including options to improve information sharing between regulators to reduce duplicate demands on the industry and to consider whether digital regulators need additional obligations to consult and cooperate with each other. It presents practical suggestions for supporting a regulated environment.

