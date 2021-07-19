Meet 20 EIT Digital Challenge Finalists 2021.That’s why the final event is an exclusive opportunity for digital innovation stakeholders





European companies are still lagging behind American companies when it comes to scale-up, according to a report from the World Economic Forum. Therefore, to help take Europe’s scale-up to a higher level, EIT Digital is preparing the 8th edition of the flagship competition of the European digital deep tech company EIT Digital Challenge 2021.

EIT Digital Challenge 20 finalists

With recent developments, EIT Digital has announced 20 finalists for the EIT Digital Challenge, the eighth consecutive event this year. These finalists are selected from 409 applicants and are based in 10 European countries. On average, they will reach 1 million revenues in 2020, raise 4 million people and employ 27 people.

Future Hamburg Award Winners!

Recently, the winners of the 2021 Future Hamburg Awards have been announced.

Recently, the winners of the 2021 Future Hamburg Awards have been announced.Reduce display

In particular, 45% of finalists feature women as founders or C-level executives.

This year’s finalists cover a variety of topics in EIT Digital’s focus areas: digital technology, digital well-being, digital cities, digital industry, and digital finance. And they all have the common goal of contributing to the building of a powerful digital Europe that grows rapidly, is comprehensive, fair and sustainable.

What can the winner expect?

Winners will be selected at the final event, which will be held online on September 21, 2021. At this event, these finalists will pitch in front of expert judges and compete for a total of 250,000 prizes.

In addition to the awards, the three award-winning companies will also receive $ 50,000 worth of annual support from the EIT Digital Accelerator. These winners will be supported by expanding their business in Europe, securing international customers in their target markets, and raising growth funding.

In addition, the winner will receive 100,000 prizes.

Unique opportunities for stakeholders in the digital innovation ecosystem

In a statement, EIT Digital also said that the exclusive final event of the EIT Digital Challenge is a unique opportunity to connect with the most prominent European technology scale-ups, innovation stakeholders, investors and industry representatives. It states.

During the event, participants can arrange business meetings with finalists and other scale-ups of the EIT Digital Ecosystem through the online matchmaking platform. This is a mutually beneficial situation for both stakeholders of the digital innovation ecosystem (enterprises, investors, media) and competing scale-ups.

In addition, the final event is an invitation system, and those who are interested can apply here.

EIT Digital

EIT Digital is a pan-European organization that aims to promote digital technology innovation, education and entrepreneurship. It aims for global influence through European innovation backed by entrepreneurial talent and digital technology. Helping businesses and entrepreneurs stay at the forefront of digital innovation by providing technology, talent, and growth support.

Since its inception in 2014, the EIT Digital Challenge has attracted over 2,500 entries from across Europe. Notable winners include KONUX, Medicus.AI, or Sidekick Health, a scale-up of digital technology that has become an internationally successful company.

A brief description of the EIT Digital Accelerator

EIT Digital Accelerators provide customized growth support by helping you raise funds, find customers, and scale up internationally. This is done through a decentralized team of business developers and funding professionals operating in 10 European countries.

Since 2012, EIT Digital Accelerator has supported startups and scale-ups from 18 countries with over 1 billion investments. According to Startup Heatmap Europe, Accelerator is recognized by UBI Global as the world’s top public business accelerator and one of Europe’s top three accelerator brands.

20 finalists

Here are the 20 selected finalists of the EIT Digital Challenge 2021.

2021.AI

Founder: Mikael Munck

Established: 2016

Based in Denmark 2021. AI’s unique platform, GraceAI provides services to companies with growing needs for applied AI. Its Grace Enterprise AI platform helps data scientists solve complex business problems with automated machine learning. It provides organizations with comprehensive data and AI governance capabilities for transparent and reliable model development.

Axial 3D

Founder: Daniel Crawford

Established: 2015

This UK-based Axial3D offers 3D printed anatomical models for the healthcare industry. They create accurate, patient-specific 3D printed models generated directly from patient CT and MRI scan data. The 3D-printed model promotes a better understanding of the anomaly, encourages new surgical techniques, and improves the patient’s surgical outcome.

Bdeo Technologies

Founders: Julio Pernia, Manuel Moreno

Date of establishment: 2017

Spanish company Bdeo Technologies offers visual intelligence solutions designed to change the way customers connect with insurers. The platform provides everything from underwriting to billing processing. In addition, it recognizes risks and losses and provides real-time assessments to enable insurers to detect fraud and pay customers when claims are approved.

BrainCreators

Founders: Gerbert Kaandorp, Jasper Wognum, Peter Eijk

Established: 2016

Based in the Netherlands, Brain Creators is made up of a team of artificial intelligence experts with expertise in both enterprise software engineering and machine learning. The company offers a digital inspector that automates repetitive tasks, allowing you to grow your business more effectively and cost-effectively. Work with infrastructure, construction and manufacturing partners to transfer expertise to the platform and develop scalable AI-as-a-Service solutions.

Cardo AI

Founders: Altin Kadareja, Daniele Forza

Established: 2018

Based in Italy, Cardo AI helps institutional investors manage their personal credit investments through AI-powered technology. We have developed a cross-border investment platform that provides standardized and normalized data, single-transaction transparency, smart allocation systems, portfolio creation capabilities, reporting and monitoring.

Charge trip

Founders: Andreas Sansano, Gideon van Dijk, Mark Hulsbergen, Pieter Waller

Date of establishment: 2017

Chargetrip is a Netherlands-based smart EV routing API-based SaaS platform that makes it easy to drive and charge electric vehicles for individuals and fleets.

Cibiltech

Founder: Stephane Tholander

Date of establishment: 2019

French starter Cibiltech is developing digital solutions for predictive medicine aimed at preventing organ failure. The company’s algorithms help nephrologists (physicians specializing in the treatment of kidney disease) better assess each patient’s individual graft loss trajectory and adjust treatment accordingly. This increases the survival of the graft, prolongs patient life and improves management of clinical resources.

to understand

Founders: Rafael Fietzek, Stephane Foulard

Established: 2016

Based in Germany, Compredict is AI-based software that predicts failures, enables lightweight designs, and accelerates the process of developing automotive components. The company’s software can accurately predict the failure of mechanical parts such as shafts, gears, chassis parts, bearings, and electronic parts of vehicles with 2 to 18 wheels.

Connect food

Founders: Maxine Roper, Stefano Volpi

Established: 2016

Connecting Foods is a French start-up that offers a digital platform based on blockchain technology that allows batch tracking and real-time auditing of products as they cross the production line.

Kabit

Founders: Alessandro Cillario, Lorenzo Posani, Marco Moschettini, Stefano Onofri

Established: 2016

Based in Italy, Cubbit transforms underutilized resources at the edge of the Internet into next-generation B2B cloud services. Zero-knowledge encryption, 2x cost efficiency, 10x environmental protection. The company is internationally recognized and funded by the European Commission.

CYSEC

Founders: Patrick Trinker, Yacine Felk

Established: 2018

Based in Switzerland, CYSEC is a start-up company working on next-generation sensitive computing solutions that enable secure collaboration of valuable data in the cloud and at the edge. The company’s ARCA solution is an operating system for secure container environments that solves the challenge of protecting sensitive data with a full stack and protecting data in use.

Liquidity

Founders: Jean-Baptiste Clouard, Karim Benchaaboun

Date of establishment: 2019

Based in France, Flowlity uses AI to help organizations and their ecosystems reduce supply chain uncertainty, waste and enable growth.

Insert coin

Founder: Carl Bjerkne

Date of establishment: 2017

Insert Coin is a Swedish company that gamifies all digital products and provides cloud-based APIs to increase user retention, engagement, motivation, and user loyalty.

I want

Founders: Iwona Grochowska, Krzysztof Mikulski, Tomasz Jzefacki

Established: 2015

Based in Poland, Nais leverages wise assessments and insights into the data collected to provide a better workplace.

Nect

Founders: Benny Bennet Jurgens, Carlo Ulbrich

Date of establishment: 2017

Germanys Nect uses Robo-Ident, a patent-pending technology powered by AI, to provide identity verification and biometric solutions.

Neurocast

Founder: Erwin Redeman

Date of establishment: 2017

Based in the Netherlands, Neurocast is a digital platform dedicated to patient monitoring, digital interaction and daily life research needs.

Park here

Founders: Clemens Techmer, Felix Harteneck, Jakob Sturm

Established: 2015

Based in Germany, Park Here is a high-tech company that offers comprehensive parking solutions and the concept of mobility. The platform operates parking spaces efficiently and connects them with mobility services to enable and accelerate seamless mobility in the city.

Thoughtful

Founder: Xavier Palomer

Date of establishment: 2013

Psious is a Spanish company developing a virtual reality platform designed to bring value to mental health treatments. The platform uses a surreal virtual environment to treat anxiety disorders with virtual exposure therapy and enable professionals to improve their mental health therapies.

Smart Mile

Founders: Aku Happo, Frank van Os, Steffen Luippold

Established: 2016

Based in the Netherlands, Smart Mile is building a global network of parcel machines to optimize last miles and make deliveries sustainable. This allows consumers to receive and return all online purchases from any web store, allowing courier companies to reduce city traffic and carbon emissions without missing deliveries in one convenient location. I can do it.

Vuframe

Founder: Andreas Zeitler

Established: 2015

German startup Vuframe is a no-code 3D platform that brings smart digital product visualization to employees and customers on any device.

These are the main mistakes of CX. Webhelp helps avoid the most common pitfalls. See more Webhelp helps avoid the most common pitfalls.Reduce display

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconcanals.com/promoted-content/20-eit-digital-challenge-finalists-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos