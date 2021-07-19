Rent a Google Chromebook at Rockford’s Heart Provisional Library





See the Rockford Public Library Chromebook

Rockford Public Library provides Chromebooks and WiFi devices to customers of Rockford Public Library Montague Branch.

Scott P. Yates, Rockford Register Star

Rockford — Setting up a Google Chromebook and mobile Wi-Fi hotspot at the Montague Library in the city was a huge success, and library staff expanded to another location.

Heart Provisional Library, 214 N. Church St., became the latest library on July 14th and provided items for rent. You can also get it from the mobile library.

Aaron Carlin, Assistant Director of Branch Services at the Rockford Public Library, said: “I attended when a few families came in and checked out, and they were really excited and grateful. It’s warm to know that it has already made a difference in the lives of quite a few people. It made me feel. “

Library cardholders over the age of 18 were able to check out Google Chromebook for the first time in June.

“Here in Montague, 18 people were assigned to this place and all were checked out within the first week,” says Carlin.

There are 7-day and 90-day checkout options. Hotspots can be rented for up to 3 weeks.

The library is conducting a survey to determine if the check-out period needs to be adjusted.

“Of the 50 we have, 38 are available for longer 90-day checkouts,” he said. “And 12 out of 50 have a short checkout period of 7 days.”

There is a loan agreement that states that the library cardholder will bear the replacement costs. That includes a Chromebook, $ 345, charging cord, $ 51, carrying case, $ 27, and $ 5 per day for expired items.

Library staff will instruct the borrower on the use of the device and provide assistance during business hours.

The funding came from a $ 50,000 grant thanks to partners such as the Region 1 Planning Council. In the early days of the pandemic, people didn’t have access to computers, Carlin said.

“Our library was closed. People couldn’t get into the computer and use it like they used to. They don’t have it at home or they don’t have Wi-Fi at home. So come here.

“This is a pretty exciting extension. Libraries around the world provide technology that gives people access to digital literacy. We keep people connected to such devices to digital divide. This is part of our role in giving Rockford people access to tools and devices. “

For more information

For more information, please call, email, or visit the Rockford Public Library website.

Heart Provisional Library: 815-965-7606

Montague Library: 815-966-2740

Andrea V. Watson: [email protected]; @ andreavwatson12

