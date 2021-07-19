Sumo Group acquired by Chinese tech giant Tencent in 919 million transactions





A Chinese tech company has raided a video game developer with studios in Yorkshire, northeast and Midlands, recognizing a value of over 900 meters.

The board of directors of Tencent Holdings and Sheffield-based Sumo Group plc have announced to shareholders that they have reached an agreement on the terms of the recommended full cash offer.

Tencent will acquire sumo stake at 513 pence per share through its subsidiary Sixjoy Hong Kong, with a valuation of approximately $ 919 million.

Sumo Digital Group’s core business is one of the UK’s largest independent developers of AAA-rated video games, with studios in Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham, Reamington Spa, Warrington and Pune, India.

The business has acquired three studios operating under its own name since Floating in 2017. Brighton’s Chinese Room, Leeds’ Red Kite Game, Leamington Spa’s Lab42, Poland’s Wroclaw’s Pixel Ant Game.

It also owns Gateshead visual design firm Atomhawk, US video game developer Pipeworks in Oregon, and video game publisher Secret Mode.

The Sumo Commission, advised by Goldman Sachs and Zeus Capital, unanimously agreed in a stock market announcement that the terms of the acquisition are best for Sumo shareholders and will be approved by Sumo shareholders. He said he would recommend it in. transaction.

Carl Cavers, Chief Executive Officer of Sumo, which generated 68.9 million revenues in 2020, said: In the 18 years since Sumo was founded, we have developed games that are better than we imagined and have enjoyed the incredible trust and support of our clients. Allows you to grow into a global business and consistently provide strong financial results.

From one studio in Sheffield, Sumo currently has a total of 14 studios in five countries, with more than 1,200 people worldwide. Sumo has always been a business for people, and great people make great games and enjoy great times. I am proud to lead a group of such talented and creative individuals.

Sumo founders Paul Porter, Darren Mills, and I are passionate about our work and are committed to continuing our role. The opportunity to work with Tencent is an opportunity we cannot miss. It takes another dimension to sumo and offers the opportunity to truly imprint our mark on this amazing industry in ways previously out of reach.

Read more Related articles Read more Related articles

Sumo’s non-executive chairman, Ian Livingstone, said: Sumo’s board of directors is confident that its business will benefit from Tencents’ broad video game ecosystem, proven industry expertise, and its strategic resources. Of sumo.

Sumo’s board of directors considers the acquisition to be in the best interests of all stakeholders in the company and will unanimously recommend this proposal to shareholders. Tencent’s offer of 513 pence per share has shown tremendous management performance, both financially and operationally, since Sumo joined AIM at 100 pence per share in December 2017. , Brings outstanding profits to shareholders.

James Mitchell, Tencent’s Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President, said: Tencent is pleased to have invested in sumo since 2019. We believe that the proposed combination is an evolution of the partnership. Tencent is a dedicated investor in the gaming industry and has a proven track record of supporting the growth of game studios around the world.

We value the Sumos team and the games they produce, and their strategy and spirit of innovation have supported business success for many years.

Tencent will leverage its expertise and resources to accelerate the growth of sumo both in the UK and abroad, support sumo in a market of leading creative talent, and support the UK as a hub for gaming innovation. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-live.co.uk/technology/sumo-group-acquired-919m-deal-21087248 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos