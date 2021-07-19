Convergence by Walmart Global Tech India promises a cart full of retail technology insights and inspiration





Technology is rewriting operating models in every sector of the economy, but its impact is not as strong as in retail. As the retail ecosystem creates great opportunities for further innovation, Converge Wal-Mart Global Tech India’s upcoming flagship event will help decipher the next stage of technology and talent to shape the future of retail.

Scheduled for August 25 and 26, 2021, Converge is a high-energy, immersive virtual retail technology event. This promises the ultimate experience for participants to connect through strategic networking, participate in conversational catalysts, and discover breakthrough innovations that are transforming the retail industry.

The event brings together industry leaders, retail innovators, entrepreneurs and influencers to share their views and insights on how to leverage technology to deliver a powerful, personally enhanced retail experience. ..

Immersive all-virtual experience

Converge’s spectacular premier edition aims to reach people across the global retail and technology ecosystem and provide a platform for celebrating the ideas, innovations and brands that drive retail. It is fully virtualized.

What is in the store

Converge brings valuable insights from more than 50 major global and local companies, entrepreneurs, academics and other ecosystem leaders in the retail technology space. These leaders will give keynotes, hold masterclasses and roundtables, and hold workshops on the latest technology stacks and new retail strategies. Experience-based retail, etc.

At this event, specially curated Indian innovators will showcase a collection of inspiring talks featuring India’s leading retail innovators.

SparkTech Showcase: Pitch competition for retail technology starters

As part of the Converge Conference, SparkTech Showcase is a technical challenge that allows students and early-stage start-ups to submit solutions across five broad themes: social commerce, supply chain, automation, emerging technologies, and the future of retail.

Benefits of winning a SparkTech Showcase include participation in the Walmart Startup Mentoring Program, pilot opportunities at Walmart Global Tech India, VC funding potential, internship or full-time job interview slots, gift certificates, and presentations. Includes opportunities. Your ideas for retail technology leaders and enthusiasts around the world.

The final date to register for the SparkTech Showcase is July 30, 2021. Click here for more information on SparkTechShowcase.

Register now to book your front row seats and watch the future of retail unfold at Converge @ Walmart!

