Nintendo denies higher profits with OLED switches and more models in the future





Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo

Nintendo today has taken an unusual step in addressing previous reports on the Switch and its upcoming OLED models. Bloomberg has been reporting on the new Switch model for some time, and now Nintendo isn’t in the way to challenge the two claims made in separate instances.

Here are the tweets they issued this morning:

What are these addressing specifications? First, Bloomberg reported last week that it estimated that the additional cost of other features such as Nintendo’s new OLED screens, hard drives, and LAN ports would be only about $ 10. That mathematics showed that the switch would probably make another $ 40 per console at the new $ 350 price, adding to about $ 40 with the reported profits that the $ 300 switch has already made. It was.

Second, before the OLED switch was announced, Bloomberg reported that it would also have an upgraded chip for the ability to render games in 4K when the system is docked with more power. When the OLED model arrived and the chip wasn’t there, the idea was widespread that Nintendo would probably launch a more upgraded model the following year or so.

Nintendo disagrees with both of these claims, but it’s a bit difficult to analyze how both of these statements are completely true.

First of all, Nintendo literally says that despite the $ 50 higher price of OLED models, there is no increase in profit margins compared to the Nintendo Switch. It’s understandable that the parts cost estimates are a little off, but there is a huge gap between $ 10 and $ 50. Does Nintendo include marketing in it? It’s hard to understand how that level of tech upgrades couldn’t increase profits per unit compared to that level of price increases, but they still claim.

The second point is ambiguous enough that Nintendo has no plans to launch other models at this time, which can mean almost anything. They may mean never launching this rumored 4K-enabled chip upgrade switch. This means that your next hardware release may be a brand new console. Alternatively, they may simply be parsing the language and not determining the release window or date for new, upgraded models other than OLED. But with the switch’s current power capabilities, there are no performance upgrades across generations, and it’s pretty weird that OLEDs are the last new model of the current switch.

Nintendo may not have said anything about this, but it has shown investors that it does not expect huge profits to diminish due to Switch OLED, and that it needs to buy Switch OLED. I would like to convey it to the general public. There is no better model just around the corner. Still, both of these claims are difficult to understand in context, what the official decomposition says about material costs, and what the next few years will bring about further switch upgrades, or their lack. I’m interested.

