Google: Former Google executives create a new search engine that promises privacy for a fee





Some of the well-known internet search engines other than Google claim to continue to protect your browsing activity from the prying eyes of cybercriminals and online pranksters. Some examples are Mozilla Firefox, which offers three levels of security for browsing the Internet, and DuckDuckGo, which claims to block trackers and keep browsing history private. So far, these are free search engines, but how do you want to pay search engines to protect your online privacy? That’s where the new search engine Neeva comes in. At the price of online privacy, Neeva charges $ 4.95 per month to prevent browsing from being tracked. For this monthly fee, you can access the Neeva search engine and its Search + Protect browser extensions. The first three months are free for anyone who completes a series of quests, including a search engine introductory tour, connecting apps, and creating the first space. Neeva was created by former Google executives Sridhar Ramaswamy (former Google Advertising Vice President) and Vivek Raghunathan (former YouTube Revenue Vice President). Search engines claim that they don’t sell your profile to advertisers and offer an ad-free browsing experience. It tracks your search, but the authors claim that they give users a better browsing experience by customizing and improving their search results. By default, Neeva stores online activity for 90 days. Users can permanently turn off tracking through settings. There is also a secret mode. Users may ask how to make sure that their data isn’t sold to anyone by paying this monthly fee. After all, it’s a question of which browser you’re trying to trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/former-google-execs-create-new-search-engine-that-promises-privacy-for-a-fee/articleshow/84550046.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos