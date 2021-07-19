TetraTech’s Jessica Menon discusses promoting women’s gender equality in the global energy workforce





Jessica Menon, Director of Gender Integration for Energy at TetraTechs, has been promoting gender equality and social inclusion globally for over 15 years. Based in Lusaka, Zambia, she oversees a team of technical experts who manage the Tetra Techs USAID Engendering Utilities program and also support USAID Enhancing Equality (E4SEA) in Southeast Asian energy, and is a gender specialist for the entire Tetra Techs international energy services project. We provide technical support to. Jessica works with the leadership and management teams of more than 40 energy and water utilities in nearly 30 countries around the world to help improve women’s gender equality and opportunities in a male-dominated industry.

Jessica also supports gender and inclusion integration across numerous Tetra Tech energy programs and has developed guidance for integrating gender into energy innovation for entrepreneurship as part of the USAIDs Powering Agriculture Innovation Program. did. Jessica has designed several innovative tools to promote gender equality, from leadership training courses under USAID to gender analytics web applications. She has also developed the USAID toolkit for monitoring and assessing gender-based violence interventions in line with remedies for continued development, as well as a set of guides on gender integration into infrastructure.

Jessica holds a graduate degree in international policy and development from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and political sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also holds a certificate of refugee and humanitarian emergencies from the Georgetown International Immigration Institute.

Over the five years of managing the Engendering Utilities program, have you seen any changes in gender understanding and equality among the utilities that Tetra Tech is working with in developing countries?

Traditionally, it is a sector where men are very dominant, with only 25 percent of the energy workforce being women. We made changes throughout the employee life cycle and identified opportunities for women, who are usually in more profitable technical and leadership positions. Recently, we have been deepening our relationship with our utility partners. This is because more women in the field and leadership have been able to show an increase in revenue. Utilities are also becoming role models for each other. In the Dominican Republic, Edesur Dominicanais is very candid about gender-based violence. The CEO told the Ministry of Labor that parental leave is important for the work environment and for changing cultural norms regarding the expectations of men and women for childcare. It affects national change and has a spillover effect. The manager of the Nigerian utility Eko Electricity Distribution Company has promised to discuss gender norms and sexual harassment with field employees on a regular basis. It is a great honor to participate in this program and witness the changes.

How can energy work and changing workplace cultures support gender equality in the industry?

Extensive cultural norms about what women do and do, such as manual labor, still exist in many places. However, as technology advances, many tasks that were once thought to be manual have changed, and now you may need a lucrative skill set.

But what we’ve seen in Engendering Utilities isn’t just that utilities can get a richer pool of talent when they demonstrate that they can get a job, thrive, and grow. The CEO of Partner Utility publicly states that gender equality is one of the key pillars of business strategy. It has proven to attract more women, and their employers consider them a place where they can be safe, respected and have the opportunity for upward liquidity in their careers. This is far ahead of the industry’s natural technological advances.

How have you seen the evidence that gender equality improves utility performance, as reflected in Tetra Tech’s commitment to utilities?

This is quite common in many of our utilities, and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) in India is a good example. All partner utilities are experiencing loss of revenue. Energy theft and non-payment of bills are some of the most difficult and serious business problems faced by many utilities. At BRPL, they kept sending men to read meters and collect bills, and men moved away from homes where women were alone and didn’t want men inside. Shivani Kumar, general manager of customer care and one of the participants in Engendering Utilities, came up with the idea of ​​training a team of 40 women in the collection and reassessed their approach. They met members of the community by first name, talked about the importance of paying invoices, and listened to why people struggled to pay. This women-led team has won almost 100% of the collection in the area. BRPL is now replicating the approach in other areas, and other utilities are doing so. It’s not just about collecting invoices. It’s about taking advantage of opportunities for innovation and improvement by leveraging ideas from diverse groups of people.

How does Engendering Utilities training help leaders increase opportunities for women to work in utilities?

Georgetown University offers a 12-month executive leadership program that includes biweekly change management coaching. One of the utilities partner’s criteria for Engendering Utilities is that senior management not only understands that gender equality can help their business, but also plays a leadership role and is willing to become a champion in this area. Is to show. Utilities send three senior executives to the program, including those who are influential and can change policies and practices. Often, when an organization is committed to gender equality, they dispatch the youngest people to make sound plans, but not the power to make changes. Magic happens when you have an active and enthusiastic team of leaders who can move the job forward.

We are currently piloting an accelerated version of the program to help people start gender equality. This includes a trainer training program in partnership with five highly skilled local universities in Nigeria, Kenya, Vietnam, Colombia and Eastern Europe. They will learn how to facilitate a week-long intensive program centered around the Engendering Utilities best practice framework. Participants depart with a gender action plan and acquire five virtual coaching sessions on change management while implementing it. The goal is to generate momentum, as even a small change will give you momentum to do more.

How else does Tetra Tech contribute to gender equality in the global energy sector?

Tetra Tech has many projects that are gender-integrated components. The Powering Agriculture and The Water and Energy for Food Grand Challenge support innovative entrepreneurs and approaches that connect energy, agriculture and water. In these projects, Tetra Tech has gender specialists who integrate gender into the criteria of innovators applying for funding and help innovators improve their products, outreach, marketing, customer service, and internal operations. .. For some time, we have integrated gender into a wide range of projects focused on institutional reform, including considering mentorship and workforce development opportunities. Within the framework of the project, we confirm that women’s organizations and women policy makers are involved in changes in the energy sector. We are currently working on ways to actually systematize and enhance our approach, both by gender-specific energy programming and by incorporating lessons from Engendering Utilities into other programs. In Southeast Asia, the Acceleration Program model was tailored to seven countries under E4SEA and worked with academic partners to address women’s talent and outreach pipelines in their STEM careers. The USAID Sustainable Energy for Pakistan project has applied the evaluation principles of Engendering Utilities to develop a mentorship program for women with energy employers. He was then working on finding potential energy employers to support gender best practices at USAID Sustainable Energy for the Indonesian Advancing Resilience project.

