Zoom in to acquire cloud contact center company Five9 for $ 14.7 billion

Zoom has expanded significantly into the profitable cloud contact center market with the acquisition of the listed Five9 in all-stock trading worth $ 14.7 billion.

Founded in 2001, Five9 provides a suite of tools to help businesses manage their customers’ inbound communications, spanning voice, messaging, email, and more. The Five9 platform also includes CRM integration, intelligent routing to connect each request to the best agent, and an AI-powered assistant that suggests the next action to take.

Digital transformation

Like almost every cloud-focused tech company, Five9 is a major beneficiary of society expanding digital transformation across pandemics, and its share over the 12 months from March 2020. Is about tripled. Zoom offers approximately $ 200.28 per share, which is equivalent to a 13% premium on Friday’s closing price on Five 9s.

Zoom is well known as an enterprise app that will become the default group video chat tool for millions of people around the world beyond the office environment during a pandemic, but from 2019 it will be a cloud-based business phone system called ZoomPhone. We also offer. This is where Zoom sees Five 9 as a complementary technology. Zoom is fully committed to the field of enterprise communications.

In a press release, Zoom founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan said that companies will communicate with their customers primarily through contact centers, and the acquisition will redefine how businesses of all sizes can connect with their customers. We believe that a major customer engagement platform will be useful.

But perhaps more than that, Zoom is in a strong position to cross-sell and upsell a variety of products, providing existing Five9 customers with Zooms’ various conferencing and conference-focused tools. Can try shoe horns. Add your customers to Five9 as part of the overall single subscription product.

The global cloud contact center market was fixed as a $ 11.5 billion industry in 2020, which is estimated to more than triple within four years. A quick look at the industry as a whole shows that investors are making big bets on this uptrend. Last year, Talkdesk and others raised $ 143 million at a $ 3 billion valuation, and Aircall secured $ 120 million at a $ 1 billion valuation last month.

Zoom said the acquisition of Five9 is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, but of course requires approval from Five9 shareholders. Assuming the remaining hurdles have been passed, Five9 will act as a unit within Zoom, and Five9s CEO Rowan Trollope will continue his current role, becoming Zooms’ president and reporting directly to him.

