Apple, Facebook, Google, and other Bay Area tech companies will return to their offices at:





Much has been written about the outflow of technology in California. Cities such as Denver, Austin, and even Boise are called the capitals of new technology. And there are some truths to the problem. However, in most cases, it seems that only employees have moved to states where there is no income tax.

However, plans to return home are imminent. Visit the large high-tech campus that will replace the legendary Temple of Fate-style Fly headquarters in San Jose. Some companies have moved to San Francisco.

It’s no longer stupid. Tech companies are reopening the Bay Area office doors, and some employees want to return to their normal work environment. However, some employees want to continue working remotely. Here’s a list of some of Bay Area’s most well-known tech companies and upcoming office plans.

Salesforce

In March, Salesforce released the news by sharing its vision for a digital-first workplace. This means employees can work remotely forever. “The working days from 9am to 5pm are over,” said Brent Heider, president and chief human resources officer of the company. But only a month later, the company turned back. They are now taking a step-by-step approach to reopening their $ 1 billion headquarters, giving employees the option of coming to the office or working remotely. They don’t seem to want to waste the money they spend on new bargains.

File photo of Facebook headquarters.

Ben Margot / Associated Press Facebook

Social media giants are giving employees choice: seek permission to continue working from home or promise to go to the office for at least half the time (as far as we know, NDAs when making this choice) No need to sign). CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he plans to spend half of next year working remotely. The other half of this year will probably be hydrofoils. But seriously, the company plans to halve its offices in September and go full operation in October.

The Google logo for headquarters in Mountain View, California, July 19, 2016.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press Google

In a recent internal survey, Google developers said they wanted to continue working remotely because they felt as productive as working from home. But the company wants them to return to the office. Wait a minute, it only applies to workers below a certain seniority system. For example, Urs Holzle, Senior Vice President, will be able to work in New Zealand next year. Let’s see how this works between leadership and Plebeians, but starting in September, the official plan is that 60% of employees work in the office a few days a week and 20% move to a new office. Can work. The last 20% can continue working remotely.

Apple

There also seems to be a disconnect between Apple employees and leadership. The company announced in June and September that it would require workers to work three days a week. However, many staff want a flexible approach. Some employees will quit after announcing this company policy. So far, Apple hasn’t bent their policy.

Twitter headquarters on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Blair Heagerty / SFGATE Twitter

In May, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed employees that they could do remote work forever. However, Twitter employees seem to want to go back to the office. Earlier this month, San Francisco and New York offices allowed 50% capacity. Due to the high vaccination rates of each, these two cities may have opened first. Twitter requires vaccination proof when re-entering the Twitter building.

Uber’s headquarters in Mission Bay, San Francisco, November 19, 2020.

Smith Collection / Gado / Gado via Getty Images Uber

The ride-hailing service technology company seems to be another company that is reversing its plans to return to its original office. Instead of requiring workers to return to the office, as announced earlier this year, they will now implement a hybrid model after gathering feedback from employees. Staff can apply for the possibility of working full-time remotely or choose from a list of other offices instead of the pre-pandemic location. The San Francisco office operates at 20% capacity.

LinkedIn

After giving the entire company a fully paid week off in April to charge the battery, the company is moving forward with a flexible hybrid model. In October 2020, LinkedIn was one of the first technology companies to announce a permanent plan for long-term remote work. It’s unclear if the San Francisco office is open to employees wishing to return home.

Adobe

A software company based in San Jose allows employees to work at home up to 50% of the time. “The future of work at Adobe will be hybrid. Flexibility will be the default,” said Gloria Chen, chief human resources officer, in a blog post at the company. It is unknown what percentage of San Jose headquarters is open.

Airbnb

The vacation rental technology company of choice allows employees to work from anywhere. This is good because it goes against their spirit of demanding in other ways. The company was one of many companies that reduced office space by subleasing certain offices, which saw a significant drop in revenue due to people’s inability to travel during the pandemic. The company previously had three separate office buildings in San Francisco, but they have been scaled down and will only use hybrid models from the Brannan Street building. CEO Brian Chesky said he did not expect employees to return to the office full-time until September 2022.

