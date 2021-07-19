Elon Musk’s Peculiar Incident and High-Tech Celebrity Phenomenon





Sean Tussi | Glo3D.com | CEO | Digital merchandising for e-commerce platforms using 2D, 3D photography and multimedia formats.

Getty

I’m a big fan of Elon Musk. He is an exceptional individual who has changed the world forever through creative technical problem solving. This includes the status of online payments by Paypal, Tesla in the automotive industry, and the possibility of space travel by his SpaceX company. Neuralink is producing superhumans. Bowling literally removes the boring things from daily commuting and traffic jams, and SolarCity is changing the average household’s use of solar energy. This is all from the direction and vision of a man.

I sincerely believe that if one person can do any of these things in life, it will revolutionize humanity. For some reason, this guy managed them all at the same time. Musk shows what Jobs is for the computer and mobile industry, or Bezos for the e-commerce industry (although I believe Musk is far ahead of both).

So it’s not surprising to notice that Musk is leading the trend of changing yet another game. It really has nothing to do with technology.

The rise of high-tech celebrities

For decades, Hollywood celebrities have created headlines, sparked controversy in tabloids, and dominated the field of social entertainment. In the meantime, tech mogul and startup founders live in the background, often heading or appearing in publications by name alone, mostly in the shadows.

Now Elon Musk is changing this story, perhaps unintentionally. I believe he lives his favorite life and the waves he creates are just the result.

He has a real passion for improving humanity and does not see the industry or problems as an impossible challenge. How else can you explain that you’re stuck in the fields of automobiles, aerospace, energy, and finance at the same time?

Musk effect

The Washington Post focuses on the worship of the personality that surrounds him. Take it the way you do. Given that his influence has been proven many times, I don’t think it can be explained as anything else.

Like the weight of celebrities taking up causes and making political statements, tech celebrities like Elon Musk are also distorting media appeal. For example, see Musk’s comment, which surged Dogecoin by 60% in just a few minutes earlier this year.

This was not the first time Musk’s comments had a major impact on the stock market. A tweet from Musk last year caused Tesla’s share price to fall by $ 13 billion. Shortly thereafter, a lawsuit from Tesla’s shareholder Chase Gality said Musk’s tweeting habits had a serious impact on a company’s ability to raise funds.

Musk has also been credited with, at least in part, the blunder of GameStop shares that panicked hedge fund managers. Another tweet about the company, Signal, has spawned a lot of activity from investors, but they accidentally invested in the wrong company.

In a report from Business Insider, these events are called the Elon Musk effect. It’s a term that emphasizes how prominent tech celebrities are influencing a tech-dependent world. Indeed, his reputation for excellence and innovation certainly precedes him, proving many times why he is an example to follow intentionally or otherwise.

Great influence comes with great responsibility

The Elon Musk effect is reminiscent of Hollywood-level turmoil in the media, but at the same time it’s something you’ve never seen before.

I believe this is the beginning of the birth of a new tech celebrity who approaches Hollywood stars by creating controversy and influence, with the difference that someone like Elon Musk can bankrupt his followers just by joking. I am. Certainly, Hollywood celebrities will not see this much.

Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has donated a billion dollars of Shiba InuCoin to the rescue of India Covid-19, helping to raise awareness of one of the most tragic events in human history. Aside from the money portion of the donation, what made it interesting was the media attention to how technology leaders could use the technology they created to help humanity.

As mentioned at the beginning, this article does not criticize Elon Musk. Because he has advanced humanity in many ways. Rather, it’s an article aimed at raising awareness of the phenomenon of new tech celebrities. Even at lesser-known levels, high-tech celebrities have a huge impact on people’s lives. They need to take this fact into account when talking to the general public. Unfortunately, tech celebrities do not enjoy the freedom of what, when, and where the general public says. Therefore, great influence comes with great responsibility.

The bottom line is this: we couldn’t stop celebrities of any kind, good or bad, from affecting their economic, political and social structure. But I think we at least need to be aware of the birth of new tech celebrities and the impact they have, both intentionally and unintentionally. Their contributions to the world do not end with their technology, as well as their tweets, ideas and opinions that affect life in ways no one has ever seen.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/07/19/the-peculiar-case-of-elon-musk-and-the-tech-celebrity-phenomenon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos