Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 on Steam and PlayStation on July 20th

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will release a season 5 update called Stumble in the Jungle tomorrow with a jungle adventure theme.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was one of the 2020 indie surprise hits, with over 11 million downloads. Devolver Digital released the title from Mediatonic in the UK in August 2020 and received a lot of attention for its cute and humorous take in the battle royale genre.

In this game, 60 players compete with each other and go through an obstacle course with funny characters. It remained so strong that Epic Games acquired developer Mediatonic in March 2021.

The little bean character now runs through a jungle filled with lots of new features and six new rounds. You will encounter huge swaying logs, mysterious lost temples, and mechanical rhinos. It’s interesting that Fall Guys Season 5 debuts on Steam and PlayStation as Sony invests in Epic Games. The game is also available on other platforms, but it has not yet been announced when the new season will reach them.

Image Credit: Epic Games / Mediatonic

The new rounds for Season 5 are:

Treetop Tumble Players scramble and follow the branch route to finish. It’s full of dangerous log swings and expanding frogs (yes, seriously). What happens if the Stompin Ground beans get lost in the rhino territory? Lost Temple In the most ambitious round ever, you need to navigate the lost temple where the beans change shape. There, the elusive road to the crown is constantly changing. LilyLeapers bounce back to the bean rhythm of LilyLeapers. Players conquer each layer by jumping from drum to drum. Bubble Trouble Bubble Trouble is a five-way arena match for fast-firing beans. To gather the path to glory qualifications, you need to rush between active zones. Pegwin Pool Party, players can zoom down on nifty slides to grab a nasty pegwin. The longer you cling, the more points you will earn.

The game will also debut a limited-time event, bringing a whole new way to conquer Blunderdome, packed with limited-time challenges and unique rewards. Each event brings the way to wealth (very rare costumes, emotes, nameplates, patterns and other desirable treats).

Developers are also experimenting with new ways to play together, including limited-time duo shows and trio shows throughout Season 5.

