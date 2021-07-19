SenseTime Launches SenseTime International AI Innovation Hub in Singapore to Support SEA’s Digital Journey





Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 19, 2021 / PRNewswire /-SenseTime, the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, today launched the SenseTime International AI Innovation Hub (“hub”) in Singapore, making it an even more hub in Southeast Asia. It worked as. AI function. The company also has Singapore-based AI through two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Business China and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore to help build AI capabilities in Singapore. We reaffirmed our commitment to develop human resources. The launch of the hub was witnessed by Sun Xueling, Minister of Education of Singapore, signing two memorandums.

AI is projected to increase GDP by 10-18% across Southeast Asia and contribute nearly US $ 1 trillion to the region’s economy by 2030.[1], Singapore Hub, introduces its AI and computer vision technology, an immersive living room that helps businesses harness the power of AI to accelerate the digital economy in Southeast Asia and open up new opportunities through connected intelligence. Acts as a lab.

To strengthen Singapore’s AI ecosystem through talent development, SenseTime has partnered with Business China and ITE to bring AI know-how and hands-on experience to local higher education students, graduate students, and AI. Provided to an adult. Their technical ability in the field.

“Singapore’s status as a global financial hub and its tremendous growth potential at the heart of AI innovation in Southeast Asia make Singapore a strategic location for SenseTime’s extended footprint. In order to establish a hub in Singapore, we will emphasize AI innovation efforts and adoption by companies in the region. With academia roots, we are more creative to accelerate the digital economy in Southeast Asia. We hope to bring about innovation and responsible AI technology, “said Dr. XuLi, co-founder and chief. Executive Officer of the SenseTime Group.

“More than 70% of Southeast Asian consumers agree that AI is important to the future of the region.[1]Governments and AI providers are very required to acquire basic AI skills in the workforce across the region. That’s why SenseTime promotes and promotes AI development across the region through the International AI Innovation Hub, facilitating our commitment to empowering the next generation to thrive in the digital-first era, “says Managing Director Martin Huang. Says. SenseTime International.

Hub launch

With the launch of Hub, Southeast Asian companies will be able to further experiment with AI and find practical AI-driven solutions to real-world problems to accelerate digital transformation.

The hub features eight different zones that showcase real-world AI applications for augmented and mixed reality, education, healthcare, and customer engagement scenarios. Visitors can immerse themselves in SenseTime’s industry-leading technology-powered environment and imagine the wide range of possibilities that AI enables.

The highlights of the hub are:

AI education

Visitors can directly see SenseTime Edu-SenseTime’s comprehensive AI education solutions in action, including hands-on coding modules using the web-based module learning platform SenseStudy, SenseRover Mini and SenseStorm robots. I can do it. Showcases allow visitors, especially educators, to personalize AI learning and find ways to adapt to their learning styles.

Augmented reality for tourism and culture

An immersive zone with Sense MARS, SenseTime’s Augmented Reality (AR) platform. It connects the virtual world with the real world and provides end users with a fresh experience and interaction.

Visitors can operate AR simulations of the Merlion and Marina Bay Sands buildings and take commemorative photos at the attractions. These AR technologies are also being used to enhance museum exhibitions and art installations, such as the Smile2Vote interactive digital screen at 2020 Singapore Art Week.

Augmented reality of entertainment and retail

Experience zone with Sense MARS. Supports highly accurate representation and body gesture identification for seamless mixed reality interactions, even in extreme lighting.

Visitors can also enjoy a fresh AR entertainment and retail experience, such as interactive routing and AR advertising, enabled by SenseMARS’s powerful post-processing rendering engine.

Foster global AI professionals with business China

To equip a new generation of Singaporean youth and talents with the ability to navigate the AI ​​landscape of China and beyond, and to enable Chinese youth and talent to become accustomed to Singapore’s economic and business landscape. SenseTime has signed a MoU with Business China to jointly provide internships and international exchange opportunities for the talents of both countries.

Under MoU, SenseTime will participate in the Youth Interns Exchange Scheme (YES) in Singapore and China, providing Singapore and third-year students in China with internship opportunities at SenseTime’s China and Singapore offices, respectively. Through a series of curated activities such as training programs with Chinese techno planners and industry insiders and technology forums, participants can directly gain a meaningful cross-border experience.

SenseTime is also launching a new program under the Graduate School of Industry Program (IPP) to introduce students to China’s business environment in order to develop a pool of talent with a good understanding of China’s economic, business, social, cultural and educational environment. start.

“Internships can be a stepping stone to a student’s professional career, but they also help companies build a pipeline of promising young talent. Therefore, Business China is working with SenseTime to Singapore. We are pleased to offer internship programs in both our and China offices. Singapore can apply for internships in China and vice versa. This is a key strategic goal of Business China in a fast-growing AI environment. This is a valuable opportunity to develop talented people who are familiar with one of Singapore and China. I am confident that this arrangement will play an important role. It says.

Develop local AI human resources with ITE

In connection with the launch of the hub, SenseTime will facilitate efforts to promote and promote AI education in Singapore by signing a memorandum of understanding with ITE to jointly develop AI capabilities for students and staff. I will.

As part of this two-year memorandum, SenseTime and ITE aim to equip ITE students, staff, and adult learners with AI technology in the following ways:

By providing the Sense Study AI education curriculum through the Train-the-Trainer program, we support the building of AI capabilities for ITE educators. ITE’s Student Enhanced Industrial Attachment will work with SenseTime partners to research and work on AI industry proof-of-concept (POC) projects with coaching and mentorship. A Continuing Education and Training (CET) program for adult learners in the areas of computer vision and smart cities, accreditation is provided at the end of the course.

“This valuable partnership enables ITE to leverage SenseTime’s know-how in deep learning and computer vision technology to deepen the AI ​​capabilities of students, staff and adult learners. SenseTime’s support advances the AI ​​journey. I’m excited to get it done, “says Low Khah. Gek, CEO of ITE.

About SenseTime

SenseTime is one of the world’s leading companies focused on developing responsible AI technology to advance the world’s economy, society and humanity to a better tomorrow.

We have made many technological advances, one of which is the world’s first computer system that achieves higher detection accuracy than the human eye. With academia roots, we are investing in basic research to better understand AI technology and advance cutting-edge technology, and contribute the most relevant papers in the research community.

Adhering to the guidelines of the AI ​​Code of Ethics, a global team of talented individuals is dedicated to developing unique AI algorithms that have a positive impact on society. This makes us the world’s leading AI algorithm provider and one of the most efficient producers of AI algorithms.

The deep learning and computer vision technologies we have developed are already empowering industries that span education, healthcare, smart cities, automotive, finance, retail, the smart industry, telecommunications and entertainment. Today, our technology is trusted by customers and partners around the world to help us tackle real-world challenges. Going forward, we will empower more industries with our AI platform and work with industry and academia to build a stronger AI ecosystem.

We are based in markets such as Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and Macau. For more information, please visit the SenseTime website and the LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

About Business China

The mission of Business China was launched in November 2007 by founding patrons and Singapore’s founding prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew. Business China’s mission is to foster a comprehensive bilingual and bicultural group of Singaporeans by using Chinese extensively as a medium of communication, a multi-cultural heritage, and a cultural and cultural link between the world and China. To develop an economic bridge.

For more information, please visit the Business China website or stay up to date on social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Institute of Technical Education (ITE)

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) was established in 1992 under the Ministry of Education as a higher education institution. ITE is a leading provider of career and technical education and a leading developer of national skills certifications and standards to improve Singapore’s skills for the future economy. It offers three major programs: (1) pre-employment training for post-secondary youth, (2) continuing education and training for adult learners, and (3) industry-based and employment with employers. Research program. ITE has three colleges under the “one ITE system, three colleges” governance model: ITE College Central, ITE College East, and ITE College West. For more information, please visit our website https://www.ite.edu.sg.

