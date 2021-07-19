Google Health Chief on the fight against false alarms





In his first advice, US surgeon Vivek Murthy, MD, urged tech and social media companies to “take more responsibility” to combat the proliferation of false information about online health. It was. YouTube has plans to do just that, Garth Graham, MD, director and global head of the healthcare and public health partnership between Google and YouTube, told Becker’s.

Dr. Graham has devoted his career to improving the way Americans receive health information. Prior to leading the health team on Google and YouTube, he was a physician at Boston-based Mass General Brigham, Chief Community Health Officer at CVS, and Deputy Assistant Secretary at HHS.

Dr. Graham witnessed how health information reaches patients in their own worldview in each of his roles. They usually do not wait for busy clinicians to answer questions after diagnosis. Instead, they seek answers from the Internet, community-based organizations, family and friends.

“”[Patients] Looking for information creates opportunities for false information, but it also creates opportunities for patient empowerment, “says Dr. Graham. Decision. “

YouTube’s latest initiative to combat misinformation about health had four main focal points. It is the removal of false information, the reduction of its spread, the promotion of reliable sources of health information, and the reward for reliable content by monetization.

According to Dr. Graham, deleting false information about online health without replenishing credible information “creates a blank”. Elimination is the beginning, but Americans need reliable health information to reach them in an accessible and attractive way.

Starting the week of July 19, YouTube is rolling out two new features. The Health Information Panel is displayed in videos to provide context about trusted sources, and when a user searches for a particular health topic, the health information “shelf” displays videos from these sources.

These features are intended to make it easier for users to navigate and evaluate trusted health information while allowing users to find relevant videos from different sources in search results.

YouTube provides several major healthcare providers to provide reliable health information to the platform, including the Cleveland Clinic, Mass General Brigam, Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic, Stanford (California) Medicine, and the Kaiser Family Foundation. Is affiliated with

“We want every hospital to be our partner in this,” he said. “For all those who are thinking about value-based care, we not only think about the trajectory of value-based care that ends beyond the walls of the facility, but also the health of outsiders along its continuum Think about how you can influence your results. “

In order to deliver reliable health information to Americans in a meaningful way, healthcare providers need to think beyond their barriers. Most patients do not change their behavior after reading signs and leaflets. I need something more attractive.

Dr. Graham said YouTube’s efforts are moving from a patriarchal approach to health information to a focus on patient involvement.

“Efforts like ours, the advice of the Surgeon President, and telemedicine are all aimed at the evolution of meeting patients where they are,” he said. “I think we are at stake now. As public health leaders, we need to evolve quickly to get there.”

