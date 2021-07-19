Competition to reach the “Holy Grail” of the COVID test-Med-Tech Innovation





According to UK medical technology recruiters, the diagnostic industry continues to compete to develop devices that can instantly detect coronaviruses for use in large public spaces and airports.

Ivor Campbell, CEO of Snedden Campbell, said the largest companies are chasing the Holy Grail of rapid testing biosensing devices similar to those used to test blood sugar levels in diabetics. .. Only a few seconds.

While some companies continue to invest resources in producing large numbers of lateral flow tests and PCR tests to service government contracts, the focus of R & D is on more sophisticated testing. Switched to creating.

Campbell said: Now that the dust has begun to settle and the sense of emergency has diminished, companies are trying to develop more sophisticated methods for detecting COVID.

Lobbyists in the pharmaceutical industry have already heard that the government and you have experienced a pandemic, saying it’s the first of the century, but the next pandemic won’t be next month.

Companies are now instructing experts in all areas of physics and chemistry to address this single priority.

It’s too early to develop a prototype, but directors and sales teams want to know what the test will look like.

Campbell added: It won’t be long before the current lateral flow test, which involves sticking a cotton swab into the nose, looks crude and outdated.

Although it has served its purpose of being relatively fast, it is invasive and unreliable, making it completely unsuitable for use in public spaces.

The PCR test is more accurate, but hopelessly slow. Policy makers are looking for a versatile device that combines the accuracy of PCR with the speed of immunochromatography, such as the small machines that now have to test for diabetes.

According to Campbell, the rate at which patients receive test results is the most problematic obstacle to returning to normal in many parts of the world.

In the United Kingdom, you have to wait up to 72 hours to get PCR test results, but in many other countries, including some parts of the United States, you have to wait up to 14 days. In addition, some tests return up to 33% false negative results.

Among the ideas currently being considered by next-generation test developers are wearable devices that can be used to record patient health data, providing early COVID diagnosis, even in the asymptomatic.

Researchers at Imperial College London and the University of Freiburg suggest that such devices that record quantified self-movement can take the form of clothing, masks, contact lenses, and even tattoos.

Because intelligent face masks have already been used to detect other health data, they can be used as a COVID test by monitoring the air around the wearer and warning of the presence of harmful molecules in the air. It may be possible to adapt them to. Of bioengineering.

Campbell said: Although the industry is focused on developed countries, it needs to be considered throughout the Mediterranean and south of South America, and the idea is now advanced in several leagues.

The industry has been attacked as a result of government investment over the last 16 months and now has a long-term outlook.

With the resources, human resources and capital facilities in place, it’s only a matter of time before we see a new generation of biosensing technology that is fast, sensitive and promises to develop the following devices: .. Point of care inspection. It may greatly facilitate the inspection of COVID-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Medtech-Diagnostics-news/race-on-to-reach-holy-grail-of-covid-testing-recruiter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos