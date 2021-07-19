Expand bets on AI with $ 14.7 billion in deals to buy Five9





Zoom Video Communications Inc., which launched an online conferencing service during the Covid-19 pandemic, could use its surge in stocks to expand into adjacent markets and boost earnings when the blockade ends, Five9 Inc. Agreed to acquire for $ 14.7 billion.

The two companies said in a statement on Sunday that the value of the all-share offer was $ 177.60 for Five 9, compared to $ 200.18 per share, based on the closing price of Zoom’s common stock on Friday. The target company will become Zoom’s business unit after the transaction, which is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022, subject to shareholder approval.

Zoom has been looking for ways to keep growing as workers return to the office and students return to school. Five9 contracts help expand our offering to more profitable business and enterprise clients. Based in San Ramon, Calif., Five9 uses artificial intelligence to create cloud-based software that enables businesses to answer customer questions and interact with them regardless of language, location, or device. I will.

Traditional call centers where customer service personnel answer the phone have moved to the Internet, and chatbots often power or enhance them. According to both companies, the market for these cloud-based customer call centers is estimated at $ 24 billion. Zoom and Five 9 are both Cisco Systems Inc., RingCentral Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. We aim to increase our competitiveness with such companies.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan calls Five9 a “natural fit,” and Five9 complements Zoom Phone’s business of replacing traditional company phone services with the latest cloud-based services. Said that. However, some analysts considered it a costly attempt to seize growth that could not be achieved with zoom alone. Zoom shares fell 4.3% in New York on Monday at 9:54 am, expanding market sales.

“This is an expensive deal that looks like it’s trying to build a Zoomphone offer,” said Neil Camping, an analyst at Mirabeau Securities. “When Zoom begins to get tired, we pay such a high price for undifferentiated products that try to enter the adjacent market.”

According to the website, Five9’s customers include well-known companies such as Under Armor, Citrix, Athena Health and Lululemon. Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9, will continue to operate Five9 as an operating unit while becoming President of Zoom. Goldman Sachs advised Zoom and his catalyst partner advised Five 9.

Zoom in and buy Five 9 at 13% premium on all stocks: M & A snapshot

Trollope called with analysts on Monday and said it had joined forces on the basis of Zoom and Five9’s existing co-sales relationship and made a decision based on the “tremendous” customer interest in having one integrated solution. Told. “This is not an exit. This is just the beginning. We can definitely get together and revolutionize this space.”

In the case of Five9, Trollope added that the deal would allow the company to expand its reach globally by leveraging Zoom’s distribution network. “I just scratched the surface. This is a good accelerator for international growth.”

After the pandemic in early 2020, Zoom became more prominent, with people displaced by the blockade using this service to remotely connect to work, school, friends, and family. However, investors have expressed concern this year whether growth will continue as vaccinations increase and closures end.

As the pandemic blockade weakened, the future of remotework became an urgent issue, and Zoom’s competitors launched hybridwork capabilities in competition to meet the needs of the enterprise. Microsoft Corp. has announced a redesign of the Teams platform to improve the interaction of remote workers at meetings. Google at Alphabet Inc. has announced an update to its Workspace Productivity Suite that includes new tools for the Meet video conferencing system.

Carolina Milanesi, President and Chief Analyst of Creative Strategies, said: “For example, the ability to leverage data across sales or when escalating issues becomes more seamless when run on one platform.”

She pointed out that Cisco has tied contact center products with Webex conference call software, making it a one-stop shop. She said the Zoom deal would give the company a similar strategy for integrating online chat and conferencing products, adding that Five 9 will also provide zoom access to artificial intelligence tools for analyzing data from contact centers. ..

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said the Five9 deal will help Zoom “grow the platform and join another market at the forefront of the move to the cloud as digital transformation efforts take hold.” ..

What Bloomberg Intelligence says

Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC & C) market share in total IT spending could remain stable at around 5% as companies move to cloud-native platforms and remain that way after the pandemic is needed. This is because organizations are rethinking their digital technology plans, including video, audio, and team collaboration tools, as flexible or hybrid work models gain momentum. UCaaS must remain a leading growth driver in the $ 47 billion UC & C industry. Enterprises are increasingly bundling video and collaboration solutions in the cloud to keep up with the aging of work culture.

-Analysts Amine Bensaid and Mandeep Singh

Zoom is taking advantage of the spectacular rise in stock prices to fund the acquisition of Five9. The company’s share price surged about five times in 2020, rising another 7.3% year-to-date, surpassing its market value of more than $ 100 billion.

Many companies say they are considering hybrid work beyond the Covid-19 pandemic

Source: Zoom Video Communications

Five9 is competing in the cloud services market to help businesses handle their customers. Amazon entered the market with Amazon Connect in 2017. Talkdesk Inc for other vendors. And Vonage Holdings Corp. It is included.

The acquisition is the fourth zoom since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In June, Zoom announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire German startup Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions-kites GmbH, a translation software maker.

According to data, in March Zoom was software company Assembled Inc. Was a member of a group that acquired a minority stake in. Also in May 2020, Keybase Financial Group Inc, which provides secure messaging and file sharing services to enhance encryption technology. Was acquired on private terms.

Zoom was founded in 2011 by Yuan, a Chinese-born son of a mining engineer who grew up in Shandong. Originally an idol of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, he was anxious to work in Silicon Valley. After two years of unsuccessful efforts to obtain a US visa, he succeeded in his ninth attempt. Early on, he worked for Webex, a startup at the time, an online conferencing tool that was later acquired by Cisco. He moved up the ranks to become Vice President of Engineering, managing 800 employees and failing to develop products that would work on mobile phones and PCs.

Due to its surge in popularity during the pandemic, Zoom suffered more and more and was often criticized for revoking privacy. Condemned for a policy that allows video chat content to be shared with ad tracking companies, it claimed privacy protection using end-to-end encryption, which was not true. In one of the most amazing revelations made by researchers at the University of Toronto, Zoom could route meetings through Chinese servers, even when participants were abroad. It raised the prospect of snooping by Chinese authorities. The company tackled several more issues and formerly publicly apologized.

— With the support of Liana Baker, Michael Hytha, Thomas Seal, Jackie Davalos, Virginia Van Natta

(Updated with comments from Five9 CEO and Live Share. Earlier versions of this story fixed the timing of rival movements. Above)

