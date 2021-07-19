Volley’s Magic Word is a Google Assistant voice-based puzzle game





Volley introduces Magic Word, an immersive puzzle game from the Google Assistant, with a new kind of gameplay possible with voice-based games.

This means you can play it on devices that support Google Assistant’s voice recognition technology, such as the Google Assistant smart display or Google Nest Hub Max.

According to a San Francisco company, the latest games combine audio, audio and visual to create a fun and engaging experience. The family-friendly game is not aimed at regular hardcore gamers.

Magic spell

The game adds an interesting new twist to the word game format by using GIFs to create word associations and let players guess magic words.

After announcing several party game titles such as Song Quiz, Are You Smarter Than Fifth Grade, and Popcorn Tycoon, Magic Word took Volleys the first step into the word game category.

To play Magic Word, the user says he speaks to Magic Word. The game will display a grid of 4 different GIFs linked by a common theme. The goal of the game is to shout the theme word that connects all four GIFs first. The game design allows for both voice and touch input, making it accessible and convenient to play for all ages and abilities, regardless of the number of players.

Image Credit: Volley

In a statement, Volley CEO MaxChild said he was excited to partner with the Google Assistant on a title that combines Internet GIF culture with a cry of answers from family and friends.

Voice of the future

As more creators adopt voice technology, the voice control experience is becoming more common. Google is taking the voice experience even further by combining the voice and screen capabilities of smart display devices to provide different types of interactivity. Magic Word was created with Interactive Canvas, a Google Assistant framework that allows developers to add visual experiences to conversational actions.

In a statement, David Kaufman, Senior Product Manager at Googles Assistant Ecosystem, said it was exciting to help drive the future of visual and audio gaming fun. Google believes that home entertainment is about interacting in a natural and effortless way, and new game formats like MagicWord are leading the price of those dialogue moments, he said.

Most recently, Volley has partnered with MGM to announce the release of Are You Smarter Than 5th grade, bringing a trivia game show to the living room as an interactive voice control experience.

Founded by James Wilsterman and Child in 2016, Volley has provided voice-controlled entertainment experiences on smart devices such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and smartphones.

