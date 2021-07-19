Welsh rail transport highlights new innovations in showcase





Transport for Wales (TfW) unveiled the latest from pioneering schemes designed to support start-ups and stimulate Wales’ growth, and introduced the best innovations and technicians in August. ..

Lab by Transport for Wales, a scheme co-developed by TfW with industry experts, sees business innovators across the Wales and Borders region developing ideas to improve the customer experience on the railroad.

The first seven start-ups developed products, ideas and innovations at Newport’s state-of-the-art facilities with dedicated guidance from business professionals.

Virtual Demo Day, September 3, 2021, will take a look at some of the best and brightest innovations from Wales and the rest of the UK, and first look at some of the upcoming innovations coming to TfW networks and services. To go.

The 10-week accelerator program is effectively offered by Covid-19, allowing start-ups to work safely and join from home. Demo Day in September is broadcast on YouTube.

This is the third corporate cohort with which Lab by Transport for Wales has collaborated. In the previous two cohorts, TfW worked with 19 start-ups, 13 of which were accelerated to work with organizations.

There were some important issues that TfW asked to address the current cohort.

How can you keep your colleagues and customers safe? How can I get the most out of my infrastructure? How can we make railroads more sustainable? How can I encourage people to choose public transport?

Innovative solutions to address these challenges include new multimodal journey planners and passengers aimed at minimizing stress for passengers with autism and hidden disabilities when using public transport. Assistant apps, ultra-fast train communication systems that convert passenger Wi-Fi, machine learning platforms that include low code, virtual and augmented reality systems.

TfW cannot pursue innovation for all start-ups, but the advice, guidance, support, and expert support provided in collaboration with TfW is not considered valuable to the development of these companies’ products. Has been done. Even though I wasn’t chosen on the day of the demo, it sometimes led to the opportunity to work with me.

Michael Davies of TfWsInsight and Innovation Manager said: It’s great to be able to continue to work with some of the talented companies in the two cohorts we’ve held so far. Our industry needs innovation and is developing new talents and ideas to provide better experiences for our customers.

In the third cohort, there are other things that may exist, such as expanding the scope of the search and encouraging people to choose public transport, which is one of the biggest challenges public transport has recently faced. Addressed some of the challenge areas. Future transportation. I was excited to learn more about the innovative ideas developed by the third cohort of start-ups on September 3, 2021.

