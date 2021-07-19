GTA Online literally speeds up some cars only on PS5 and Xbox Series X





GTA online

rock star

GTA online players were confused when Rockstar announced yesterday that when the game became PS5 and Xbox Series X / S in November of this year, there would be speedups and other special upgrades.

There’s no detail on what this really means, but some player cars seem to literally improve performance only on next-generation consoles. Perhaps this is just an incentive to get a new version, not. Hardware is needed to make these cars faster and improve their performance, but this makes little sense.

problem? Some players find this to be a winning advantage for players getting new versions of the next generation of games. Is this a free upgrade? That’s not it? The answer is a bit complicated.

To date, Rockstar has not suggested that if you own GTA 5 and GTA Online on your PS4 or Xbox One, it will be a free upgrade to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions. Obviously, through backward compatibility, you can play GTA 5 on these systems, but you probably won’t have access to the upgraded car.

However, this summer, Rockstar announced a standalone version of GTA Online in late 2021 (currently on sale). This version will be free for PS5 players only for 3 months after its release. So isn’t it usually free? And when that free period expires, do players need to buy a new version or lose their upgraded car? You can see how this gets confused and you can use some additional instructions from Rockstar. This also raises questions about cross-play that can occur between the final and next generation versions of the game if only one person has access to these types of cars.

Not only is the car faster, but this seems to indicate the level of tuning that players have wanted to see for some time, and it’s unfair for many to have access to the system only for the next generation. I’m saying. Again, it’s hard to imagine the technical reason for this split. This seems to be the motivation for the upgrade, as the last generation couldn’t handle things like additional car tuning options. One theory is that, with the exception of the next generation, cars can be too fast for the environment to render, but anyone who plays the game knows that there are already cars that run fiercely fast. I am. In addition to all this, it’s no coincidence that GTA Online is about to release Los Santos Tuners, a big content drop based on racing and tuning.

We need more details about what’s happening here, but it makes sense why players are skeptical based on how this is explained. But overall it is different. Rockstar is aiming to sell the game for the third time on a third-generation console, and in addition to its record sales so far, it never expects the next-generation GTA 5 to be a free upgrade.

