Nvidia paves the way for RTX GPU Chromebook with new Arm demo





Nvidia is working on a significant expansion of RTX GPU support, and the new demo at GDC 2021 will be the first to run high-end gaming technologies such as DLSS and raytraced lighting on Arm hardware.

Specifically, the demo will show Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Nvidias. Bistro demo running on RTX 3060 GPU and MediaTek Kompanio 1200 Arm processor (MediaTeks flagship level processor planned for the new wave of more powerful Chromebooks). Obviously, the RTX 3060 can run these demos on its own, but it’s based on Nvidia’s important build, as it provides the drivers and support that Nvidia needs to run specifically on Arm hardware. There is.

In total, Nvidia states that it has ported five RTX technologies to Arm and Linux: DLSS, RTX Direct Illumination, RTX Global Illumination, RTX Memory Utility, and Nvidias Optix AI-Accelerated Denoiser. SDKs for these tools for Arm with Linux and Chromium are currently available or will be available to developers shortly.

It may take some time before a Chromebook with an Arm chip and RTX 3080 GPU can be purchased, but today’s news is that we can add that support and Nvidia is actually interested in building it. It’s an important proof of concept that establishes both things. The tools and software needed for that.

Of course, Nvidia is new to confirming that GPUs work well on popular Arm-based systems such as Chromebooks, given that they bought Arm (still pending) for $ 40 billion last year. I have a vested interest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/19/22583376/nvidia-gdc-2021-demo-rtx-gpu-ray-tracing-dlss-arm-chromebook The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos