Google Duo is getting a redesigned UI with a floating “new call” button on everything





Google Duo will soon get a home screen redesign with a “New Call” button. The new button is said to help you make calls more easily.[新しい通話]The button also allows the user to call the assistant’s “home” device.The new home screen user interface (UI) has contacts[新しい通話]Holds the search bar at the top of the screen while it is displayed in the new format with the button. Google said the redesign will reach users in the coming weeks.

New features in Google Duo’s redesigned UI were announced through a post on the Google Duo Help web page. The post states that this is one of the highly requested additions to the video calling app from Google. According to the company, the new blue floating action button (FAB) in “New Call” allows users to start a new call in the app, create a group, view the group and contact list, and “Home You can make a call to your device.

The redesigned UI also removes some previously available features.The user clicks on a contact or group and then[メッセージ]By clicking the button[メッセージを送信]You will be able to do it. Users can create a group by tapping the New Call FAB and then clicking the Create Group link. Google Duo users can also search for contacts and existing groups, or “view contacts and existing groups” via the “New Call” FAB. To “Invite a Contact”, the user must tap the “New Call” FAB and search for the contact from the search bar or contact list.

Google Duo’s “New Call” FAB will be rolled out in the coming weeks. The platform to receive updates first is not specified, but will be rolled out to both Android and iOS users.

Over the past year, Google has focused on Google Meet and added a variety of filters and effects that were previously exclusive to Google Duo. The next update is the first update of Google Duo in almost a year, as the last update that added the ability to make Google Duo video calls on Android TV was made last August.

