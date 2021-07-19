Israeli Pegasus malware used to spy on journalists, activists and political opponents, findings





A Global Media Consortium study based on leaked targeting data shows that military-grade malware from the Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most notorious hacker hiring outfit, spies journalists, human rights activists, and human rights activists. Provides further evidence that it is being used for. Political opponent.

From a list of over 50,000 mobile phone numbers obtained by Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and human rights group Amnesty International and shared with 16 media outlets, journalists identify more than 1,000 individuals in 50 countries. I was able to. NSO client for potential monitoring.

According to the Washington Post, a member of the consortium, they have 189 journalists, more than 600 politicians and government officials, at least 65 executives, 85 human rights activists, and several heads of state. It contains. Journalists work for organizations such as The Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Lemond, and the Financial Times.

Amnesty International also said that NSO Group flagship Pegasus Spyware successfully called post-journalist Jamalka Shogis Fiance, Hatige Senzis, just four days after forensic researchers were killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Reported that it was determined to be installed. Previously related to other Khashoggi spies.

The NSO Group denied maintaining a list of potential, past, or existing targets in its email response to AP’s questions. In another statement, it called for a report of a forbidden story full of false assumptions and unsubstantiated theories.

The company reiterated its claim that it only sells to government agencies that have been scrutinized for use against terrorists and major criminals, and does not visualize customer data. Critics call these allegations fraudulent and provide evidence that the NSO has direct control over tech spies. They say the repeated abuse of Pegasus spyware highlights the almost complete lack of regulation of the private global surveillance industry.

The cause of the leak and its authentication method have not been clarified. The consortium believes that the data represents a potential target for NSO government clients, although it did not attempt to hack the device just because the data contained a phone number. It was. According to the post, 37 hacked smartphones on the list were identified. Another consortium member, Guardian, reported that Amnesty International had found evidence of a Pegasus infection on the mobile phones of 15 journalists.

The largest number on the list, 15,000, is Mexican phones, which have a large share in the Middle East. NSO Group spyware is primarily involved in targeted surveillance in the Middle East and Mexico. Saudi Arabia is reported to be one of the NSO clients. The list also included phones from countries such as France, Hungary, India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The number of journalists identified as targets clearly shows how Pegasus is used as a tool to intimidate critical media. Amnesty International is about controlling public stories, resisting scrutiny, and suppressing dissent, said Amnesty International Executive Director Agnes Caramard.

In one Guardian-emphasized case, Mexican reporter Cecilio Pineda Bilt was assassinated in 2017, weeks after his cell phone number was on the leaked list.

Lauren Easton, director of media relations at AP, is very distressed to find that two AP journalists and journalists from many media outlets are on the list of 1,000 potential targets for Pegasus infection. Said. She said AP is investigating whether the devices of the two staff members have been compromised by spyware.

The consortium’s findings are based primarily on extensive research by cybersecurity researchers at the University of Toronto-based Watchdog Citizen Lab. Since 2016, NSO targets identified by researchers include dozens of Al Jazeera journalists and executives, Ben Hubbard, New York Times Beirut bureau chief, Moroccan journalist and activist Omarradi, and prominent Mexican anti-corruption reporters. Includes Carmen Aristegi. Her phone number was on the list, the post reported. According to The Times, Hubbard and his former Mexico City bureau chief, Azam Ahmed, were on the list.

According to The Guardian, two Hungarian research journalists, Andras Szabo and Szabolcs Panyi, were one of the journalists who successfully infected the phone with Pegasus.

Among the more than 20 previously documented Mexican targets are sugar tax supporters, opposition politicians, human rights activists investigating mass disappearances, and the widow of murdered journalists. In the Middle East, the victims were primarily opponents of journalists and were allegedly targeted by the Saudi Arabian government and the United Arab Emirates government.

The consortium’s report on the Pegasus project supports the accusations that not only the dictatorship but also democratic governments, including India and Mexico, used the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware for political purposes. Its members, including Le Monde of Germany and the South German newspaper, promise a series of stories based on leaks.

Pegasus breaks into your phone, vacuums your personal and location data, and secretly controls your smartphone’s microphone and camera. For journalists, it allows hackers to spy on reporters’ communication with sources.

The program is designed to bypass detection and mask its activity. The NSO group’s method of infecting victims is so sophisticated that researchers say it can now be transmitted without user intervention. This is the so-called zero-click option.

In 2019, WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook, sued the NSO Group in a US federal court in San Francisco, exploiting a flaw in a popular encrypted messaging service to target only missed calls to about 1,400 users. I accused him of doing it. The NSO Group denies the accusation.

An Israeli company was sued last year in Israel and Cyprus, which are exporting products. Plaintiffs include Al Jazeera journalists, as well as other Qatar, Mexican, and Saudi journalists and activists who say the company’s spyware was used to hack them.

Some of the proceedings make extensive use of leaked material provided to Abdullah Al-Athbah, the editor of the Qatar newspaper Al-Arab and one of the alleged victims. This document seems to indicate that UAE officials are discussing whether to hack the phones of seniors in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, including members of the Qatar royal family.

The NSO Group does not disclose its customers and states that it will sell its technology to Israeli-approved governments to help target terrorists and dismantle the pedophile circle and the sexual and drug trafficking circle. It claims that the software helped save the lives of thousands, denying that the technology was somehow related to the murder of Kashogis.

The NSO Group has also denied involvement in the elaborate undercover investigation revealed by the AP in 2019. In this investigation, gloomy operatives attempted to target NSO critics, including Citizen Lab researchers, to undermine their credibility.

Last year, an Israeli court dismissed Amnesty International’s proceedings to strip NSO’s export license because of insufficient evidence.

NSO Group is not the only commercial spyware merchant. But that behavior has received the most attention, and critics say it’s a good reason.

Last month, the company released its first transparency report. The report states that it has rejected more than $ 300 million in sales opportunities as a result of the human rights review process. Eva Galperin, director and critic of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, tweeted:

Created by the Group Forensic Architecture with the support of Citizen Lab and Amnesty International, a new interactive online data platform catalogs NSO Group activities by country and target. The group has partnered with Laura Poitras, the best-known filmmaker in the 2014 documentary Citzenfour on Edward Snowden, an NSA whistleblower who provides video narration.

Snowden should stop doing what you are doing and read this on Sunday, referring to the findings of the consortium. This leak will be the story of the year.

Since 2019, UK private equity firm Novalpina Capital has managed a majority stake in the NSO Group. Earlier this year, Israeli media reported that the company was probably considering an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/07/israeli-pegasus-malware-used-to-spy-on-journalists-activists-political-dissidents-investigation-finds.html

