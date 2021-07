NASA says ISS astronauts are growing chili peppers for the first time

Nasa’s study predicts record floods in the 2030s due to lunar “wobble”

According to a new NASA study, wobbling of the lunar orbital cycle could cause catastrophic floods in the United States in the next decade.

Wibbitz-News, Wibbitz-News

Astronauts on the International Space Station add spicy red and green peppers to their diet.

According to NASA, Hatch Chili Pepper arrived at the station in June as part of an experiment initiated by astronaut Shane Kimbro.

Part of the Expedition 65 6-member crew, Kimbro grew up in 2016 and ate “ridiculous” red romaine lettuce.

“Because of the long germination and growth times, this is one of the most complex plant experiments to date at the station,” PH-04 Principal Investigator Matt Romeyn said in a NASA press release.

According to NASA, a team at the Kennedy Space Center’s Exploration Research Technology Program has planted seeds in a science carrier that slots into Advanced Plant Habitat, a laboratory plant growth chamber where astronauts orbit to grow crops.

But astronauts have to wait before they bite. Bell peppers take four months to grow, and astronauts must finally harvest them before eating.

“New Species” of Astronauts: Meet Citizen Space Travelers on Virgin Galactic’s Next Flight

The crew is expected to eat some of the peppers and send them back to Earth for analysis if the rest are shown to be safe to eat.

“Astronauts have to pollinate peppers to grow fruit, so we have previously tested flowering to increase the chances of a successful harvest,” Romin said.

In late 2015, astronauts cultivated zinnia at the station. This is a precursor to flowering crops that take a long time to grow, such as pepper.

Due to microgravity, station crews can lose some of their taste and smell and may prefer more spicy or seasoned foods, Romin said.

“Growing colorful vegetables in space can have long-term benefits to physical and mental health,” Romin said.

“In order to send people to Mars and return to Earth, we need not only the most nutritious foods, but also the most delicious foods.”

“It was just magic”: Virgin Galactic’s spaceplane with Richard Branson reaches the edge of the universe and returns safely

Enough Elbow Room: Jeff Bezos Space Travel Details

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @ Coastalasha. Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/07/19/nasa-says-iss-astronauts-growing-chili-peppers-first-time/8010968002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos