How to organize your snapshots using the Google Photos sorting tool





Ken Colburn | Special for the Republic

Question: Google Photos has years of photos and videos and I need some advice on how to organize them.

Answer: By default, Google Photos displays images and videos in chronological order, with the latest one at the top, but there are many other things you can do with this application.

Automatic category

Google incorporates highly sophisticated “machine learning” technology to help you find specific images in the ocean of photos.

By default, media are grouped into various categories such as location, things, selfies, videos, etc. for mobile apps.[検索]On the screen or web interface[探索]You can access it from the link.

Face grouping

One of the most powerful tools is to group images based on face recognition. You must opt ​​in to use it.

In the mobile app, click on your profile picture in the upper right[写真の設定]Go to the link,[類似した顔をグループ化]Look for options to turn features on and off.

If you have a pile of images of your animals like me while you are there, you can choose “Show me your pet with people”.

Once all the photos have been processed, you can click on any face to see all the images, including that person or pet.

Search anything

As you can imagine, the powerful search algorithms Google has developed for web surfing can also be used when looking for something specific to an image.

Almost anything that can be identified in a photo, or where the photo was taken, can be a search query. And the more specific you are, the more accurate the results.

For example, if you want a photo that contains a body of water, you can use “water” to search for files such as lakes, seas, rivers, waterfalls, and even a glass of water.

If you use “lake” or “sea”, you will run out of water in waterfalls and glasses. Or, better yet, consider what you were doing on the water, such as “paddling” or “tubing,” and then include common places. For example, paddling in Canada.

If you don’t know the exact date, you can also search by a specific date or time period. Example: September 2019.Or the following combinations: Canadian Paddling September 2019

Create an album manually

If you want to spend some time, you can create your own album. This is much easier to do with all search tools.

I prefer to do this on a computer because it’s much easier to see many images at once on a big screen.

Start by hovering your mouse over the image or video you want to include and click the circle in the upper left corner. If you have a series of images to include, click the first image, press Shift, and click the last image in the series to select everything in between.

After selecting an image, click the “+” in the upper right corner of the screen and select “Album” to open a screen where you can choose to create a “new album” or add an image to an existing image. .. album.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services at datadoctors.com. Ask technical questions on facebook.com/DataDoctors or Twitter @ TheDataDoc.

