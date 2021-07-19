GlobalFoundries changes brand at the right time for the right reason





Today, GlobalFoundries (GF) made a series of announcements at an event in Malta, NY. One of the announcements is the culmination of a journey of change, renaming the brand to embody what is called the new GF. I follow GF closely and write about the changes and challenges that GF has experienced over the last few years. Now I want to overcome many of these challenges and changes that have led to branding as a major semiconductor manufacturer.

new era

The story of GF’s transformation goes far back to the beginning of pandemics and chip shortages. I talked about late 2018 that GF decided to shift its focus from an obsessive state-of-the-art node to a more diverse and focused approach. The outside industry expectation of the semiconductor manufacturing industry at the time was to reach smaller, faster nodes at the cutting edge of semiconductor technology. And that makes sense, I admit, and I also sinned about this. The industry was impressed that Moore’s Law innovations are moving towards smaller, faster chips.

GF was one of the earliest companies in the industry to realize that innovation in the chip industry is not limited to manufacturing smaller, faster chips that advance chip technology. Innovation in the chip industry is also to implement new, state-of-the-art features within SoCs (System on Chips). You can hear GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield very well explaining GF’s approach to this at the Six Five Summit. As our smartphone devices became smarter and smarter, we realized that we could put the chip in anything and connect it to everything else that puts the chip in. We have created smartphones, smart homes, smart cars, smart workspaces and more. These devices required specialized silicon for conforming purposes. All of these devices required different semiconductors in relation to different chip capabilities and technologies. In other words, the world needed more than the smallest and fastest chips. The GF realized that the world needed a variety of chips, but it was already too late due to the unexpected situation in which the pandemic occurred.

The pandemic triggered a chip shortage, with billions of people staying home, immersing themselves in technology, and increasing demand for silicon. In a year and a half, the world has been digitized and schools, businesses, entertainment and relationships are all online. GF expected this change in the industry, but this acceleration, which requires semiconductor diversification, made it happen much faster than expected.

Redefinition and reinvention

To solve this tip shortage crisis, the GF needed to be more strategic in tip delivery. Therefore, I think the brand change itself is a strategic move. More than that logo. Part of GF’s rebranding is how to define innovation and its semiconductor manufacturing methods. We are making smartphones, smart cars, and smart homes, so we need to make smart chips. GF states that this is why we work together to develop and manufacture feature-rich solutions that provide essential leadership performance in growing markets. GF owns a diverse chip portfolio forecast by redefining the view of innovation in the semiconductor market.

GlobalFoundries’ new logo and its legacy orange new wordmark.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

What is surprising about GF’s new definition of innovation is that it has led to the need for better partnerships. GF says it has reinvented the dynamics of its customers and suppliers in the semiconductor industry to enable closer working relationships. Because this is a collaborative relationship, Process Technology’s GFs synergize with customer chip design innovations. While the world is running out of chips, the collaboration between fabless and foundries will allow GFs to be mass-produced while meeting a critical time frame to market. GF states that this new model guarantees the predictability, reproducibility and sustainability of GF and its customers, and sincerely agrees that it is more important than ever. As I’ve said many times before, software is eating up the world, but it requires hardware first. Without the collaboration between fabless and foundries, there would be no hardware.

Rebrand

GF’s global presence means that its rebranding will have a global impact on the semiconductor manufacturing market. Our identity as a company that manufactures semiconductors and maintains close customer relationships facilitates collaboration and a variety of ideas. GF aims to respect its heritage while expressing the transformation into a more diverse and relationship-focused company.

According to GF, the new brand logo is a combination of a logo and a wordmark that tells the story. GF’s previous logo was an orange sphere covered with domino-like lines. In that case, the name would be orange and gray / black. The new logo mark is a reduced design of the two-letter GF name, as shortened in the blog. As the company explains, each part of the logo has a different meaning.

The left side of the logo mark g is created using semicircles and quadrants. The shape of the circle represents a globe that emphasizes its global footprint and semiconductor wafers. The middle shape is shared between g and f, meaning partnership and collaboration, and a central indicator of customer relationships. The two squares that define the rest of f and are stacked one above the other create an equal sign used to tell the brand story.

GlobalFoundries’ new logo marks semicircles, quadrants, central shapes, all two squares … [+] It symbolizes another part of GF’s new brand.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GlobalFoundries’ new logo is a semicircle, a quadrant, a central shape and two squares, all symbolizing different parts of GF’s new brand. Source GlobalFoundries

GF has also changed the color to include two accent colors, orange and yellow. The GF says it has decided to keep oranges in order to maintain the brand equity it has earned, while reflecting its bold personality, optimism and warmth. We also added yellow and purple to convey warmth and boldness. I love the new color scheme and how it conveys the focus on the relationship and diversity of the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

Summary

GF changed its brand, redefined the terminology, and reinvented the relationship in the semiconductor ecosystem. GF does what Intel does not do and does it in a better way for a focused market. GF is bringing more diversity, more relationships, and a new era of more innovation.

The semiconductor industry has seen some significant changes over the last few years. Due to the lack of chips and the need for diversification, I think GF did a great job of changing focus and moving in the right direction. GF partners will be delighted to hear the new focus on branding and customer relationships. And I think the world will be a much better place due to the lack of chips.

Note: Jacob Freyman of Moor Insights & Strategy co-op contributed to this article.

