Scopely has invested $ 50 million in three mobile game studios in Europe

Scopely has invested $ 50 million in three European mobile game studios, Omnidrone, Pixel Toys and Tag Games.

Strategic investments are based on the Scopelys strategy of supporting the long-term commitment to co-creating games and partnering with talented mobile game makers to bring their work to a wide audience.

Los Angeles-based Scopely isn’t a big deal. In October, the company raised $ 340 million at a valuation of $ 3.3 billion, and the company is often seen as positioning itself for an initial public offering. We also acquired FoxNext Games in January 2020. Investment can also lead to acquisitions.

Scopely can work with IP owners to create a game from scratch or get a title to become a Scopely game. In this game, teams are combined to grow and evolve the game, as in FoxNext and Marvel Strike Force. We also have a large network of mobile game consumers and an experienced user acquisition team that helps spread the game much faster than if the developer were alone.

Scopelys’ unique big titles include Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble Go, and Star Trek: Fleet Command.

3 friends

Image Credit: Scopely

Omnidrone is based in Spain, Pixel Toys is based in the United Kingdom, and Tag Games is based in Scotland. All three work closely with Scopely in numerous games under development across multiple genres.

Barcelona-based Omnidrone is working with Scopeley on an unannounced mid-core title, with more than 120 Omnidrone employees working with Barcelona’s fast-growing Scopely team. There are more than 350 Scopely employees in the city. Omnidrone CEO Gerard Fernandez leads the studio. Prior to Omnidrone, Fernandez co-founded Microjocs, one of the first companies to create and distribute mobile games in Spain. It was first acquired by Digital Chocolate and later by Ubisoft. Omnidron has 30 open positions.

Pixel Toys collaborates with Scopely on another unannounced mid-core title based in Leamington Spa, England, to develop several award-winning titles such as Gunfinger, Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade, Drop Dead and Warhammer Age. doing. of Sigmar: Realm War.

Pixel Toys was co-founded by CEO Andy Wafer and Chief Operating Officer Alex Zoro. Together, they have led the studio for almost nine years, combining decades of experience with game-making areas such as game design and engineering, marketing, and distribution. Prior to joining Pixel Toys, Wafer held senior management positions at Codemasters and FreeStyle Games. These were co-founded and senior management after Zoro began his career at Rare.

Pixel Toys has 86 employees working on the Scopely project. The project employs about seven open roles.

Scotland-based studio Tag Games Dundee is co-creating a new title that further expands Scopelys’ large-scale multiplayer online strategy slate. Since its inception in 2006, the Tag Games team has worked with leading publishers on over 60 games.

Marc Williamson, CEO of TagGames, has been in the studio since 2010 and was the first to join as Executive Producer and Studio Manager. Prior to Tag, he deepened his expertise as a game entrepreneur and established two unique studios offering games for early touchscreen platforms and consoles such as Sony PlayStation 2 and Nintendo’s Wii and DS systems. did.

Tag has 60 employees working on the Scopely project and employs 20 roles.

Scoperry Studio Ecosystem

Image Credit: Scopely

Scopely is home to the gamemaker’s studio ecosystem and co-creates gaming experiences around the world. The Scopely gaming team includes not only Scopely product leaders, but also internal Scopely Studios and / or external partner studios (Omnidrone, Pixel Toys, Tag Games, etc.) that work with their own single-team approach.

Javier Ferreira, co-CEO of Scopely, said in a past interview with GamesBeat that the company is trying to break the traditional line between developers and publishers. The company calls these operating styles scoped operating systems.

As part of the Scopely ecosystem, both in-house and partner studios can benefit from the Scopelys publishing infrastructure, operating system, and proprietary technology platform Playgami.

With a wide range of products, teams can create games that players love and grow as a great business. Scopely Studios includes Boundless Entertainment (formerly FoxNext Games), Genjoy, PierPlay, Digit and more, and partner studios now span four continents, including Omnidrone, Pixel Toys and Tag Games as the latest members of the ecosystem.

TimO Brien, Chief Revenue Officer at Scopely, states that the studio ecosystem is built on a culture that emphasizes autonomy and creativity to enable world-class game production. He said these studios share a vision of creating meaningful and dynamic experiences for players and expressing their passion and expertise in their respective genres.

Beyond external partner studios, Scopeley has a rapidly growing footprint in Europe and has more than 500 European-based employees in Barcelona, ​​Dublin, London and Seville. The company also has offices throughout Asia in Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, and Los Angeles and Boulder in the United States.

Launched in March 2020, the Scopelys Scrabble Go has a lifetime revenue of over $ 500 million. The company was founded in 2011.

