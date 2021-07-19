Wally Funk’s launch with Jeff Bezos challenges 60 years of exclusion from space





Wally Funk finally goes to space. With a rocket made by Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin as she crosses that arbitrary altitude that divides the heavens from Earth below on Tuesday, Shell is 82, the oldest man to go to space. But that doesn’t make her special.

Mr. Funk is one of the few people who has directly participated in both eras of manned space flight, which started as an urgent competition between rival countries, and is currently a transition between private companies and millionaires. is. The people who fund them are in fierce competition for customers, compensation and contracts. Being a woman, she will eventually be excluded from the first phase and included in the next phase, which also highlights the difficult question of who the space is for.

Her path to space definitely begins in 1956 with a ski accident that crushed two of her vertebrae. She was told she would never walk. By the age of 17, she already had a history of greeting Kant with rebellious evidence that she could. When she was recovering, the coaching counselor suggested that she take an aviation class to distract her. In Stephanie Noren’s book The Promised Moon, Funk states that during his first flight at the Cessna 172, he was Bugbit and that’s it.

That year she went solo and was licensed as a pilot at the age of 17. Funk flew on every occasion, such as breaking out of formal dance and flying in the night sky. In total, she recorded over 19,600 hours of flight time and taught more than 3,000 people to fly.

She probably spent more time on the plane as a pilot than the three men she planned to go to space on as passengers on the plane.

When she was in her fourth year of college, when she won a trophy admitting she was the best pilot, the airport manager gave her it, “Mark my words, women in space. If you fly, it will be Wally, or one of her students.

When she was 21, it seemed that it might happen. She looked at an article in Life magazine and found a picture of a woman floating in an isolation tank under the heading “Damp Prelude to Space,” and soon ran a woman, an article doctor, and a hospital. I sent a letter to the hospital. test.

I’m most interested in these tests to become an astronaut, this has been since I learned to fly, she wrote to Dr. William Loverace.

In 1961, three years before Jeff Bezos was born, Funk and 12 other women were tested as part of the Woman in Space program. The test was designed by Dr. Loverace for Astronaut Mercury. He wanted women to take the same test to see if they could be good candidates for the universe. They didn’t bring anyone under the age of 24, but they did take Mr. Funk.

The scope of the test included pumping ice water into the ears to induce dizziness and placing it in a sensory deprivation tank. Funk was in the tank for more than 10 hours, but the researchers finally took her out because he wanted to go home. She fell asleep.

Overall, women who passed the first test performed as well as or better than men, and Funk was superior in the group.

All of these women were pilots who recorded hundreds or thousands of hours of flight time than the men selected for the astronaut program.

None of those women have been to space. The US government has closed the Woman in Space program in the same way that the Cold War space race has intensified. Valentina Tereshkova went to space for the Soviet Union in 1963, but NASA did not put American women in orbit until 1983.

When hearing about these women today, they are often called Mercury 13, but they called themselves flat: First Lady Astronaut Trainees. The story of FLAT was not widely known until very recently. However, women and non-binary people involved in space research resonate with the story of Funk and her cohort struggling to become astronauts and being blocked for gender. I will.

Some of those women see Funk as a personal hero who has broken the gender barrier and hopes she will once again be an example for women and girls.

After proving that she was not only competent, but probably more capable than the man who was essentially hostile during the Mercury project, planetary scientist and director of scientific strategy, Tanya Harrison. It’s incredible to see her finally enter space. At Planet Labs.

Dr. Harrison added that her enthusiasm and attitude are positively contagious. So I hope her flight to space gives her a new platform to inspire a whole new generation of girls in pursuit of space and aviation.

Funk said he wasn’t discouraged when he learned that the program had been cancelled.

I was young and happy. I believed it would come, she said. If not today, in a few months.

She applied for the Gemini project twice in 1962 and to NASA in 1966. Over the years, she applied for astronauts four times and was turned down because she had never earned a degree in engineering. In contrast, when astronaut John Glenn was elected to the Mercury project, he also did not have a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

And so is Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old high school graduate who rides with her.

For the past 60 years, Funk has been looking for another way to space.

When things went wrong, I grew up saying you would go for you, she said.

She bought a Virgin Galactic ticket for $ 200,000 in 2010 and wanted it to eventually take her to space. Looking at the millionaire space race, it’s hard to wonder if Bezos invited her as a way to upgrade Richard Branson. It is he who takes Funk to space.

NASA astronaut Caddy Coleman on board the Space Shuttle and space station sees a message to Mr. Funk and many unsung women in space and aviation in his invitation.

Wally is important. And what you did is important. And I pay tribute to you, that Dr. Coleman thinks Mr. Bezos is saying. She adds that when Wally flies, we all fly with her.

But for many women and non-binary people involved in space and astronomy, the moment is not just a lifelong dream come true, but a subtle nuance.

Lucianne Walkowicwich, an astronomer at Chicago’s Adler Planetarium, said she was excited to live this long-held dream. On the other hand, given this opportunity individually, she cannot deal with any of the reasons she was previously excluded from moving into space. In fact, this time around Jeff Bezos in particular has a great deal of privilege as a gatekeeper for her access. Space, access she has already acquired and deserves.

This early form of gatekeeping prevented so many women from achieving their careers in space flight and space science. Of the 13 flats, only Funk and Jean Nora Jessen are still alive. Jessen had to stop flying in 2017 due to macular degeneration, and Funk finally fought for 60 years to embark on a journey into space.

These individual stories and victories are important, but they are not justice, Dr. Warkowitch added.

Katie Mack, an astrophysicist and assistant professor of astronomy at North Carolina State University, also talked about not only the thrill of Funk going to space, but who can make the decision.

According to Dr. Mack, the choice of spacecraft crew based on whims and money, rather than the choice by government agencies, is a shift that Im is still struggling with. Obviously, as you can see in the case of Wally Funks, institutions like NASA can make bad choices and choose to exclude people who will be good astronauts. But as much as I truly support Bezos’ decision to send Wally now, I’m still not sure if I like the new standard more.

As we move into a world where commercial spaceflight offers the opportunity to go based on wallet amounts rather than skills, we must continue to ask: Who is space really for?

But for now, the four-minute Blue Origin flight on Tuesday has space for Wally Funk and three lucky men who can witness her joy in person.

Hugo Award-winning Mary Robinette Kowal is the author of the Lady Astronaut series, the Glamorist History series, and the Ghost Talkers. Her work has appeared in Uncanny, Cosmos and Asimovs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/19/science/wally-funk-jeff-bezos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos