Cloud technology drives FI to innovate payments





In a decade of 12-month digital transformation, 46 C-suite executives discuss second-quarter eBooks with PYMNTS, and what the world will look like as recovery begins and the usual next iteration unfolds. I talked about. In this excerpt, AWS payment manager Mark Smith how cloud technology has accelerated the commercialization of a new platform for accepting payments, enabling the concept of invisible payments within e-commerce. I will explain about.

Read the entire eBook here.

Consumer demand for a secure, frictionless customer experience from financial institutions is increasing, and some are seeking closer integration and collaboration with non-financial brands. For example, buy now, pay later at point of sale (BNPL) option, push-to-debit to allow gig economy companies to send real-time payments to drivers, and cryptocurrency from peer-to-peer context commerce companies (P2P) providers. Add an offering. As consumer and regulator expectations rise, financial institutions will innovate in areas such as one-touch and cashierless options, new payment options (voice, QR code, contactless), and instant payments.

This drive is made possible by the continued adoption of the cloud. Cloud technology has accelerated the commercialization of new platforms for accepting payments, enabling the concept of invisible payments within e-commerce. New access modes, omni-channel delivery (including mobile payments), and card-on-file account provisioning all provide consumers with an easy payment method.

For example, BBVA began investing in a journey to become a digital data-driven bank in 2007. Continuing this path, the company acquired a new 33%. [retail] We acquired clients via digital channels in 2020, and by the first quarter of 2021, this number had increased by 56% year-on-year. BBVA also announced in November new cloud-based technology for the equity market sector of the corporate and investment banking sector.

Durable changes after a pandemic

Data has been used for acquisitions and engagements for years, but for payments, data analytics focuses on two main use cases. Fraud prevention and credit expansion.

When it comes to fraud prevention, financial institutions use the cloud to detect suspicious transactions and protect their financial services customers by minimizing the number of customers whose transactions should not be denied. Tools and services managed by artificial intelligence / machine learning can help identify data anomalies and reduce the number of false positive alerts. For example, Fraud.net, the world’s leading crowd source fraud prevention platform, uses the cloud to aggregate and analyze large amounts of fraudulent data from thousands of online merchants in real time for all e-commerce in the United States. Protects over 2% of transactions.

When it comes to credit, India’s FinTech KreditBee aims to elevate individual lending eligibility for students, self-employed and new banks that are not integrated into the formal banking system due to lack of proper documentation. The company enables financial inclusion by expanding consumer credit to 4 million users. KreditBees’ goal is to offer different types of microloans worth up to about $ 2,500 to pay for medical or college tuition in the target segment. Customers can complete the entire loan process within 15 minutes, compared to weeks, from the initial application to the payment of funds to a bank account.

As open APIs and microservices continue to grow and payment collaboration between financial and non-financial providers grows, more and more third parties use APIs and microservices to perform transactions with financial services companies. This means that payment transactions can be more commoditized, but the data captured in the process itself can drive a significantly different business model, which is the key to creating a new and customized experience for your customers. It becomes.

——————————

New PYMNTS Data: Work Loyalty for SME Research – UK EDITION

About the Survey: British consumers see local shopping as the key to both financial support and environmental protection, but many local high-street businesses struggle to get them into the door. PYMNTS surveys 1,115 UK consumers in a new “Work Loyalty for Small Business” survey and offers a personalized loyalty program to attract new high street shoppers Find out how it helps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/payments-innovation/2021/cloud-technology-drives-financial-institutions-to-innovate-payments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos