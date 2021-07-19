CIRP: iPhone has caught up with Android and now accounts for 50% of new smartphone activations in the US





Today’s new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) analysts details Apple and Google approaching equality for new smartphone buyers in the United States. According to the data, Android and iOS each accounted for 50% of the new smartphone activations in the second quarter of 2021.

According to analysts, CIRP estimates for customers who bought new phones in the year ending this quarter showed that Google Android and Apple iOS each had 50% of the new activations.

This represents an important win for Apple, which lags Android behind in activating smartphones. Over the past few years, Android has secured 60% of new smartphone activations in the United States, compared to 40% on iOS. However, in the second quarter of 2021, Apple closed the gap and is now splitting the market on Android.

Mike Levin, co-founder of CIRP, explained that this primarily results in loyalty and switching. These are two areas where iOS has dominated Android in recent years.

Loyalty and Switching helps iOS explain some of the changes in the share of new phone activations by gaining loyalty in the market with minimal switching. In the last quarter, Apple had a loyalty advantage, with 93% of previous iPhone owners upgrading to new iPhones, while 88% of Android owners were using Android. Over the years, iOS has scored about 5 percent points of loyalty, while Android has been flat. This has allowed Apple to steadily increase its iOS share of new smartphone activations.

The graph below shows the share of new smartphone activations between Android and iOS in the June quarter of the last five years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has focused on loyalty and switching over the past few years, including new features that make it easy for Android users to switch to the iPhone. In Apple’s earnings announcement earlier this year, Cook said the iPhone 12 spurred the most upgrades Apple has ever seen.

