



The Bose QC35 update to popular noise canceling headphones was revealed through FCC filing as QC45. There are only two visible changes …

The filing was discovered by the German site WinFuture (via The Verge).

The Bose QuietComfort 45 (QC 45) housing is largely based on its predecessor in recent years and seems to continue to rely on its foldable design and synthetic leather over-ear ear pads.

From a purely visual point of view, it seems that only changes to the USB-C port and white or ivory color variations have been made. Therefore, the most important innovation is expected to be inside the wireless headphones.

It will be interesting to see if Bose can claim itself with the QC45 against top rivals such as the Sony WH-1000XM4 and its predecessor, the XM3.

QC35 headphones were once the default choice for travelers. Lightweight and comfortable ear cups make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time, and active noise canceling was the best in business. If you’re flying long distances, these were the headphones you wanted.

Noise canceling, wearability, and sound quality are Monster Win.I can sincerely recommend these [and] If Bose regains these lenders, it will already buy a new one (next time silver).

However, other brands have caught up and both Sony and Bowers & Wilkins have offered competing models. The noise cancellation of the Sony WH-1000XM4 outperformed that of the QC35, and the B & W PX7 matched its performance while offering unmatched audio quality.

Bose itself has launched a high-end 700 model, but the QC45 appears to be set up to provide a useful update to the QC35. In particular, I’m replacing the microUSB charging port with a USB-C port.

We don’t have any information about the release date yet, but FCC filings usually look relatively close to the release and are expected to be available in the coming months.

