Bolt says advances in spike technology are laughable and unfair





2016 Rio Olympics-Athletics-Finals-Men’s 100m Finals-Olympic Stadium-Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 14, 2016.Jamaica’s Usain Bolt (JAM) celebrates crossing the finish line and winning the Reuters / Dylan Martinez race

Jamaica, Kingston, July 19 (Reuters)-Usain Bolt is laughing at spike technology advances that help clear his world record, and new shoes are more unfair than athletes who don’t wear them. He said it would give him a great advantage.

Technology moved to sprint spikes after athletes broke the record book on long-distance runs in carbon-plated platform shoes. Here, we have less time to race to gain the advantage of making an impact, but we still haven’t. Enough to make a difference.

“When I was told about it, I couldn’t believe this was what we did, which means that we were actually adjusting the spikes to give the athlete the advantage of running faster,” Bolt said. Said. Reuters in an interview from Kingston.

World record holders in the 100 and 200 meters competed in the Puma Spike throughout his career.

“It’s weird and unfair to many athletes because they know in the past they (the shoe company) actually tried and the governing body said,’No, you can’t change the spikes.’ That funny, eight Olympic champions have been added.

American Trayvon Bromell likes to win the 100-meter bolt title in Tokyo. He’s the fastest in the world at a distance of 9.77 seconds this year, but the 2015 100m bronze medalist in the world isn’t very sure about the effects of shoes.

“I don’t think there’s much data showing that they’re making such a big improvement,” Bromell, who is running for New Balance, told reporters last week.

“We (New Balance) always know that we’re building what we need to make the perfect spike, but for me as a runner, it’s not enough data to actually display. I feel. “

Other companies now have similar shoe models, but Nike seems to have an edge and takes pride in being a technology leader.

“We’re just smart about how to design and assemble them,” Nike said in an email to Reuters.

The company added that it strives to keep athletes on the cutting edge while staying within the rules.

World Athletics emphasizes the development of shoe technology and states: “Current regulations (July 2020) provide certainty to athletes preparing for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, maintain the integrity of the elite competition, and advance technological development to the current end of the Tokyo Olympics. Level, at all events. “

The shoe working group said it aims to set parameters to achieve a balance between innovation, competitive advantage and product availability.

Jamaica’s two-time Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser Price set the fastest 100-meter time in 33 years in Kingston on June 5 with a career record of 10.63 seconds in a performance at the Nike Air Zoom Maxfly. I recorded it.

Only American world record holder Florence Griffith Joyner ran as fast as 10.49 seconds in Indianapolis in 1988.

But Fraser Price didn’t want to downplay the work she did to become the fastest woman alive, even when competing with soaring training.

“You can give someone else a spike, and they probably won’t do the same thing I did, so I don’t count myself from the efforts I and my coach have spent “Hmm,” the 100-meter world champion four times told Reuters.

“Maybe the combination of both a good product and a good runner is a very good final product, so for me I can’t point out the spikes with one hand.”

American Sha’Carri Richardson, who lost his place in the 100m in Tokyo after stopping marijuana use for a month, used his shoes in April to rank sixth in history in 10.72 seconds.

Veteran Jamaican sprint coach Stephen Francis has admitted that Nike’s new sprint spikes are running faster.

Francis told Reuters, “I suspect there is a point based on anecdotal evidence and the fact that you will never run as fast as you run, but there is no scientific basis to show that point. “. From Kingston.

Whatever the benefits, he said, anyone can benefit from Nike’s technology based on the rules set by World Athletics.

Report by Kayon Raynor; edited by Hugh Lawson

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-athletics-advances-spike-technology-are-laughable-unfair-says-2021-07-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos