A crowd safety company backed by Bill Gates and Peyton Manning makes its debut on Wall Street





In March, a blank check special purpose acquisition company, New Hold Investment Corp. Evolv Technology, which announced plans to merge with, will complete SPAC transactions on Friday and will begin trading on the ticker symbol EVLV on Monday in Nasdaq. The company has raised approximately $ 385 million from the transaction and is worth $ 1.7 billion.

With customers such as Six Flags (SIX), casino company Wynn (WYNN), Lincoln Center for the City of New York, and Chicago Cubs in baseball, Evolv has software to help detect if someone has a gun, knife, etc. Sold on a subscription basis. weapon.

Guests simply walk through the scanner without dropping keys, phones, wallets, or anything else they carry in their bags or pockets.

“It’s barbaric to see your favorite sports team have to go through a metal detector,” Evolv CEO Peter George told CNN Business. “This makes it safer because the lines disappear and the AI ​​and machine learning models perform the scans.”

Evolv also recently introduced new heat scanning software to monitor a person’s body temperature rise, an important safety measure in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company charges more monthly fees for its features.

Companies typically have a four-year license agreement with Evolv, George said. He added that the company’s technology is currently screening over 50 million people. He says this is second only to the Transportation Security Administration.

“The pandemic has changed things forever,” George said. “Everyone is rethinking their physical security strategy and we are adopting analog technology to digitize it.”

Evolv has the support of prominent investors, businesses and celebrities. Finback Investment Partners, a company headed by Bill Gates and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, is a top shareholder in Evolv. We are also investing in the venture divisions of Motorola Solutions (MSI) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).

Sports celebrities also support Evolv. Top supporters of the Super Bowl quarterback, Peyton Manning, tennis champions (and spouse) Steffi Graf and Andrea Gashi, World Series winners Joe Torre and former Cubs, and Boston Red Sox executives. One Theo Epstein is an investor in Evolv.

Evolv is the latest company published via SPAC in the last few years. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and sports betting company DraftKings also made their debut on Wall Street through a blank check merger. However, some SPACs, especially electric truck makers Lordstown Motors and Nicola, are under surveillance by short sellers and regulators due to suspicious accounting practices.

