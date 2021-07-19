Chevrolet confirms new Corvette Z06 on the market in 2023





Chevrolet has confirmed the announcement of the “all-new” 2023 Corvette Z06 this fall.

Further details are thin, but there is a possibility and speculation that it is all electrical.

General Motors announced that it will introduce 30 new EVs by 2025. So far, only a handful have been revealed, including all-electric versions of GMC Hummer EV pickups, Hummer EV SUVs, Cadillac Lyric SUVs, and Chevrolet Silverado pickups.

On Monday, Chevrolet released a short video to make fun of the new 2023Z06. Featuring the roaring sound of a muscle car engine, drivers can be seen speeding across the racetrack and towards the streets.

The video ends with the tagline “The streets will never sound the same”.

Two years ago this week, Chevrolet unveiled the first ever mid-engined Corvette Stingray. The brand wrote in a statement on Monday: “This fall, the story continues with the announcement of the all-new 2023 Corvette Z06, a world-famous supercar.”

The tagline that the streets never “sound” in the same way may all be a hint of an electric Corvette.

In an 80-second campaign ad in August 2020, President Joe Biden talked about his love for cars, especially the Corvette, and said, “They tell me that GM is making an all-electric version of the iconic sports car. I did. ” It will be 200 mph.

As Freepress first reported at the time, those familiar with Corvette production confirmed plans for an all-electric version of the Corvette, but the timing and top speed were unknown.

The electric version is likely to be available for at least two years, he said in 2020, following the 2021 market for GM’s performance version of the car. This person could not be named because he did not have permission to speak. media.

In June, Chevrolet chose Belle Isle, Detroit to announce a new limited-edition supercar performance version of the iconic Corvette, with new colors, pricing and other features for the 2022 mid-engined Stingray, which will go into production later this year. Was announced.

The 2022 mid-engined Stingray, which consumers can order from this month, will be priced higher than the 2021 model. However, it does include some new features to improve performance and is offered in three new colors.

