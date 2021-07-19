Google executives have given up a manifesto of over 10,000 words on Israel, Jews, and anti-Semitism-US News





In Google’s second anti-Semitic case in less than two months, senior cloud computing executives posted a long Linked In post last week explaining his views on the Jewish, Zionist, Israeli-Palestinian conflict. After publishing, I left the company.

Amr Awadallah, Vice President of Developer Relations at Google Cloud, remembered growing up in Egypt with a manifest that was just over 10,000 words long, convincing people around him: From the Nile to the Euphrates.

He emphasized, “Jews, hated all Jews,” “I am a Semitic, but I was an anti-Semitic because the term broadly refers to Semitic-speaking people such as Arabic. “. Especially Hebrew. ”

According to Awadara, who recently learned from his home DNA test that he was 0.1% Ashkenazi Jews, the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was “not just two states, but multiple states, Some Israeli Jews, some Palestinians, some hybrids, some atheists / agnostic or polyamory LGBTQ +, with different regional jurisdictions. ”

Meanwhile, Palestinians should refrain from violence, and the diaspora Jews “make things worse”, so they pledge “do not invest or buy products from companies seeking to benefit from this conflict.” And links to boycott, investment withdrawal and sanctions movement websites.

In a letter to employees issued by CNBC, Google’s Vice President of Engineering and Products, Eyal Manor, is from Israel and last Thursday was “Amr Awadallah’s Last Day at Google.” He added that he worked for the company. During the COVID-19 pandemic, “many organizational changes and leadership transitions were particularly challenging.”

According to the news network, tech giant employees have been dissatisfied with Awadara for some time and have been postponed to his recent comments.

To Awadallah and his post, a Jewish Google employee, Daniel Golding, is the director of the company’s network infrastructure and tech site, “making my job as one of my colleagues much more difficult. I answered.

“In the previous situation, it was difficult to be a Jewish leader on Google. This made it almost unacceptable. I understand why you write this under your title and company. No, and that annoys me. I could have done this as an individual, “Golding wrote. Awadara accused him of hypocrisy.

“First, you blame the Palestinian erasure, but you bend backwards to eradicate the Jews by claiming that everyone is Jewish. But Amuru, everyone does. And you can’t decide. Second, you’re telling the American Jews to stick out, but as someone with less involvement in the conflict, you yell about it. Decided to open. You also have the right to define who is Jewish while claiming to be Jewish, to me while you have expressed your opinion for a very long time. I don’t have the right to tell you to stay. What’s good for the geese is good for Gander. ”

A reference to the previous situation was apparently last month when Google was responsible for corporate diversity after the derogatory comments he made about Jews came to light, triggering a request by a Jewish group to resign. Was dismissed from his standpoint.

In a post on his personal blog “If I was Jewish” in 2007, Kamau Bob, responsible for diversity, said that if he was Jewish, his “war and killing to protect himself”. He wrote that he would be worried about his insatiable desire for. At that time, Bob was a technical researcher at Georgia Institute of Technology.

“Self-defense is definitely an instinct, but I’m worried that it may increase my insensitivity to suffering. [of] Other. My greatest pain was misunderstanding the identity provided by my history and replacing spiritual and human compassion with self-righteous impunity, “he claimed.

Bob further said that if he was “Jewish today”, his “sensitivity” due to the difficulty of harmonizing his long history of oppression with Israel’s “insatiable desire for vengeful violence.” Will be distressed. ”

On his side, Awadara expressed similar feelings in his post, accusing Zionists of wanting to “survive at the expense of their own humanity.” Just as many Arabs grew up wanting to kill them, “Israelis also heard stories of Palestinians wanting to kill them all,” and “they plan.” To blame them for starting to portray other camps as “evil” to justify all violence, “he wrote, calling both sides” two sides of the exact same coin. ”

