Black Innovation Week-WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather Introducing Diverse Technology Leaders





Indianapolis (in Indiana Business) — The Indianapolis-based nonprofit Be Nimble Foundation is launching its first Black Innovation Week today. The organization, which is committed to creating a completely diverse and comprehensive tech ecosystem, said the event will focus on black tech leaders and will grant entrepreneurs a grant through a pitch contest.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, BeNimble co-founder Jeff Williams said the goal is to close the investment gap between black-owned tech and venture capital firms.

“It’s important how you use this as a platform to basically fill the gap. If you do, pay attention to the fact that the company already exists there and you have the opportunity to expand it. Is important. Participation, “Williams said. “Second, if we want to solve these problems and help them succeed, we need to focus on where those gaps are and the biggest gaps we continue to evolve. Capital shortages are the biggest factor. is.”

Williams said that facilitating venture capital investment in black-owned businesses requires deliberate collaboration with organizations that are already focused on bridging the gap.

“One of the biggest challenges is on one side of the community, and I would say it’s really a knowledge gap. On the other side of the community, it’s inevitably heading towards nomenclature ideas, and we You might say that you might be able to close the gap in how to talk about these things, “he said.

Black Innovation Week begins Monday night with a panel entitled “Protecting Your Peace: Health and Wellness” at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Library branch in downtown Indianapolis. The event will include a panel on education, as well as a virtual job fair and conference on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, 12 black-led startups will propose ideas at the first Garden Pardi pitch contest. The Foundation will award a total prize of $ 15,000 and the highest award will receive $ 5,000. Winners will be announced on Saturday.

Click here for more information on Black Innovation Week.

