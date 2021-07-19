Apex Legends’ latest hero, called Shia, will be available this season





Apex Legends is approaching a new season. In other words, it also means a new legend. The latest Apexs always great story from Outlands Cinematics is the story of Seer, a kid with cursed glowing eyes and the next legend to join Apex Games.

According to the trailer, Seers’ eyes are more than just piercing blue. Whatever it means in the context of a battle royale game, they are so special that you can reduce the sea to the desert, begging for the king. His capabilities are not yet completely clear, but his description in the season preview on the Apex Legends website may provide some clues.

In the eyes of microdrones and artists, Seer sees opportunities that other legends may miss and grabs them in the most beautiful way he can.

Whatever his power, hell has a lot of styles, and Apex now has a clear lack of good hats, so it seems that there are some unique hat-themed skins.

Another change to Apex Legends in a new season called Emergency is the introduction of the new Rampage light machine gun and arena rank mode. This season also includes some major changes to the World Edge Map, but wait until July 22nd at EA Play Live to see what those changes will be, and what else Emergence will do. You need to make sure you have it exactly.

Apex Legends’ new emergency season will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X starting August 3.

