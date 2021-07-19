Android TV is swiping some of the best features of Google TV





Android TV swipes some of the best content detection tools from the Google TV platform, including watchlists and fine-tuned recommendations.

Starting this week, Android TV users[発見]You will be able to add titles to the watchlist that will be entered as rows in the tab. To add a movie or series to this section, the user can select a watchlist from the title details page or[検出]Press and hold the title from the tab[ウォッチリストに追加]Choose. In addition, users can add shows to this section from other gadgets using Google Search or the Google TV mobile app.

Google TV also has the ability to use the card swipe tool to narrow down the title types recommended to users. This feature is currently being introduced on Android TV and allows users to decide whether to display a title that is approximately the same as the recommended title. This tool[検出]Tabs, or[デバイス設定],[ホーム画面],[コンテンツ設定]It is also in the settings selected in the order of.

Android TV users can now swipe more or less what they want to see. Image: Google

Finally, the trailer will automatically play on the details page, if available. If you don’t like it[デバイス設定],[ビデオプレビューを有効にする]of[ホーム画面]You can turn off this feature in your settings by going to. The changes follow the previous update to the Android TV interface earlier this year. Like these latest features, it also made the Android TV experience feel like what you get on Google TV.

A spokeswoman said users will see these features in the Android TV interface starting this week.

