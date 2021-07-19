Why Marketers, Publishers and Analysts Start Using Google Analytics 4





Since its announcement by Google in October 2020, Google Analytics 4 (GA4) has received a lot of attention-most of which are negative. GA4 is aiming for a clean break with its predecessor, Universal Analytics (UA or GA3), and the approach to achieving this clean break feels that many years of users have been abandoned and exposed to the cold. I am. Released in October 2012, GA3 provides an all-in-one tool that integrates metric configuration, collection, and reporting all in one interface, and established best practices and templates built by the community for over a decade. , Features a tutorial.

By comparison, GA4 is currently in a state that may feel like an open beta.

Currently, GA4 lacks many of the key features that exist in universal analytics, especially views, content groups, and filters, and its native reporting capabilities are not as comprehensive as those in GA3. However, many of these features are not missing. Often intentionally excluded and offloaded to other tools that are better suited for a particular task.

Anyway, for many marketers who are used to GA3, GA4 feels like a start over.

Marketers and publishers need to focus on what GA4 is, rather than on what isn’t. It’s a privacy-conscious and noteworthy analytics engine built on a modern architecture aimed at deploying as part of the broader Google marketing platform. This architecture allows you to combine website and mobile app metrics to integrate authenticated users across these digital experiences. Yes, GA4 still suffers from growth pain and lacks some important features, which shows amazing potential. Now is the time to fulfill that promise.

Below are some tips on how to do that, but first some good news.

Introducing the features of Google Analytics 4

Even if it’s non-functional and there is a negative reaction from the community, it’s still a good idea to deploy GA4 to your clients because of the promise of the software. Data analysts and marketing campaign managers have some exciting features.

Improved event tracking

Analysts have long felt constrained by UA’s approach to event tracking. It is limited to four values: category, action, label, and (dollar) value. Site owners need to be creative if they want to collect more information about audience engagement events, and analysts often need to pay close attention to insights and recommendations. GA4 uses an industry standard event / parameter approach. This removes old category / action / label constraints and gives you more flexibility.

Currently, users can configure events with up to 500 unique events, with 25 parameters per event. There are four categories of events that you can send to Google Analytics:

Automatically Collected Events-These are events triggered by basic user interactions on your website or app. As long as you’re using global site tags (perhaps through Google Tag Manager), no additional configuration is required. Enhanced Measurement Events-GA4 tracks page scrolling, outbound clicks, site searches, video engagement, and file downloads by default. These are additional measurement events built into the GA4 interface that can be turned on or off. No additional code is needed. It also does not count towards the 500 event limit. Recommended Events-Google documents common measurement event scenarios adopted by a particular industry and provides them as recommended events. These require some additional context to be useful, so they need to be configured and do not count towards the 500 event limit. Custom Events-As the name implies, these unique events require the most customization. They are not collected automatically and you must use Google Tag Manager to configure them.

Improved identity management and audience segment tracking

GA4 improves the user identity audience tracking capabilities established in Universal Analytics. With UA, you can analyze anonymous users in one place (via client ID), but you only need to analyze authenticated users individually if you have configured user IDs.

GA4 uses a cascade approach. First use your own user ID, then Google Signals (Google Identity Graph based on the user’s Google account), then an anonymous Client ID. This means that GA4 enables a cross-platform, cross-device view of visitor behavior. This is essential in today’s world where customers flow smoothly from desktops to laptops to mobile devices. You can add Google Signals to your resolution scheme to segment users based on general characteristics and behaviors and export them to the Google Ads network for remarketing.

Predictive Audiences and Metrics

Google Analytics 4 introduces artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into its analytics engine. By collecting structured data about audience engagement habits, you can reflect the power of AI / ML in customer data and reveal predictive insights such as purchase probabilities, user churn probabilities, and revenue forecasts. I will. Predictive insights help transform historical data into results, allowing you to make more informed decisions about your content and campaign strategies and find new ways for user engagement.

In addition, Google has introduced a predictive audience. It is based on these predictive analytics and can be used in advertising, remarketing, and re-engagement campaigns. These features are still in their infancy, but as the platform matures, there is no doubt that more predictors will be incorporated into the experience.

Ad hoc and retroactive analysis on the Exploration Hub

The most exciting addition to Google Analytics 4 is the introduction of the Exploration Hub. This brings some features (such as the goal-achieving process) that were previously only available in Premium GA360 to the standard version of Google Analytics. Google recommends performing in-depth analysis with other business intelligence (BI) tools such as Google Data Studio, but the Exploration Hub is powerful for ad hoc analysis. Google describes these features as follows:

Cohort exploration: Gain insights from the behavior and performance of user groups associated by common attributes. Investigate the Goal Achievement Process: Visualize the steps users take to complete a task on your site or app, optimize the user experience, and see how to identify high-performing or poor-performing audiences. Unlike GA3 funnel analysis, GA4 custom funnels are retroactive, allowing you to segment and find paths based on actual audience data. Duplicate Segments: See how different user segments relate to each other. Use this technique to identify new segments of users that meet complex criteria, such as new users, mobile device users, and duplicates between buyers. User Discovery: Find out who makes up the segment you want to create or import. You can also drill down to individual user activities. Explore Paths: Visualize the paths users follow when interacting with websites and apps. User Lifetime: Investigate the user’s behavior and value during their lifetime as a customer.

Understand event-based measurement models

The biggest change in GA4, the way web data is collected, makes all of these research and analysis capabilities possible. In Universal Analytics, metric collection relies on several measurement objects or scopes and is conceptually pageview-centric. In this page-based model:

Each session in which the user starts a session contains one or more page views Hits (events such as form submissions) are due to the page

In Universal Analytics, understanding and interpreting how your audience behaves depends on a detailed analysis of these objects, how each object works within the hierarchy, and the user navigating your website from page to page. Depends. Universal Analytics predefines the types of hits it can collect (page views, e-commerce transactions, social interactions, and so on). In short, publishers may find that they aren’t optimal for their audience and are creating content based on what the UA can measure.

In addition, these indicators are often collected in silos, limiting their ability to perform detailed sessions and engagement analyzes across those silos, especially if the sessions span two different days. For example, a user session with multiple hits, events, and goal conversions. This may be appropriate for traditional content publishing websites, but not very useful for single-page or mobile apps that often run as one long scroll. (How many page views does Instagram get?)

image

However, GA4 now uses the latest event-based measurement model, and all actions, including page views, are now considered events. In fact, Google Analytics 4 has only two measurement objects: user and event. Users have properties such as age and country, and events have parameters such as transaction price and document download file type. This simplified model eliminates the limitations imposed by the hierarchical UA approach and allows you to perform a much more flexible analysis of customer behavior.

Unfortunately, this simplified approach means that the data collected by GA3 in the page-based model is incompatible with the data collected by GA4 and its event-based model.

To facilitate the transition to this fully event-based model, GA4 automatically collects some common events via extended measurements such as page views, scroll tracking, files d0wnloads, outbound clicks, etc. To do. These events may cover the basic data points needed for your analysis, but if you want to get the most out of your investment, you need to develop a personalized GA4 tag implementation plan. Our customer data and insight team can help you develop that plan.

Implementation and use of GA4

It’s important to understand the underlying event model and the separation of collection, reporting, and analytics to inform marketers and publishers of how to deploy and use GA4.

With a few exceptions, it’s a good idea to deploy the GA4 property along with the current Universal Analytics property and start collecting data. This will make them available when Google releases new GA4 features. The data collected by GA4 is not backward compatible with GA3 data (more on this later), so by configuring the site to capture both GA3 and GA4 (dual tagging approach), GA3 historical data can be made more detailed and simplified. Tracking on GA4 and continuity of metric collection between GA3 and GA4.

We recommend the following approach.

Create a measurement strategy by defining your organization’s goals, digital strategies, KPIs, and metrics in a digital measurement model. Document your implementation strategy, define how to capture these metrics, along with meaningful events and goals, and develop a solution design reference. Deploy GA4 analysis tracking. Enable extended measurement events for GA4 via Google Tag Link Link data from GA4 to BigQuery for analysis Flow and report data from BigQuery to BI tools (DataStudio, Tableau, etc.)

Take the first step now

Universal Analytics expects to exist for another 3-5 years. However, in the meantime, GA4 will mature and gradually replace UA as the default tool of choice for marketers, publishers and analysts. Instead of waiting for the UA to be deprecated, we recommend that you start migrating to Google Analytics 4 now. This allows marketing and content operations teams to become familiar with the new interface, build expertise in the enhanced Google Marketing Platform toolset, and most importantly, collect detailed event and user data with the GA4 measurement model. I can do it.

Converting from GA3 to GA4 is not a traditional upgrade. For many, this represents a new way of thinking about marketing analytics, where you need to adapt your internal processes, learn new technologies, and think more carefully about how and why you’re collecting customer data. In practice, this means that managing analysis in GA4 requires more prior (and continuous) planning than GA3. It also suggests that you need to be familiar with and competent (if not specialized) with each of the relevant tools to ensure that your data infrastructure is set up for future scalability and sustainability.

This has a lot to digest and feels like a perhaps daunting company. Phase 2 has a dedicated customer data and insights team that can provide consulting and follow the path of marketing analysis best practices.

Have you enjoyed the Phase 2 blog? For regular updates and industry insights, subscribe below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phase2technology.com/blog/why-marketers-publishers-and-analysts-should-start-using-google-analytics-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos